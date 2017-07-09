Home > Local >

El-Rufai :  Arewa chieftain condemns Governor over comments against restructuring

Abdulrahman also said the Kaduna state Governor does understand the pulse of the nation.

A chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mohammed Abdulrahman has condemned Governor Nasir El-Rufai for saying those calling for restructuring of the country are opportunists.

Abdulrahman also said the Kaduna state Governor does understand the pulse of the nation.

He also said there will be lasting peace in Nigeria if the Federal Government restructures the country.

Abdulrahman said “Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said those clamouring for restructuring are opportunists. What’s your reaction to that?

“Let me state categorically that the statement of Governor Nasir el-Rufai is irresponsible. I do not think he has spoken as someone who understands the pulse of the nation.

” How can he say those who are calling for more powers to be given to each of the federating units of the federation are opportunists?

“What about him? We know about his ambition; he wants to be president of this country. We know what he did as the Federal Capital Territory minister under the regime of Olusegun Obasanjo.

“His tainted records are there for all to see. Who is he? We know who he is. People need to understand that the call for restructuring is not about some individual’s interests.

ALSO READ: El-Rufai ‘talks like an area boy’ – Afenifere

“It is what will bring lasting peace and sense of equity to the federating units.

“Is he saying that other prominent and respected Nigerians who have thrown their weight behind restructuring are opportunists.s

The Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere recently criticised Governor Nasir El-Rufai over his recent comment on the implementation of the 2014 Confab report.

