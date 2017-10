Yomi Casual's recent nuptials might look like the height of litness but there have been others in 2017 just as bright and beautiful!

Big ups to Yomi Casual and his babe who threw one helluva wedding party over the weekend!

The ceremonies - their garden nuptials and that stunning reception and after party - were as trendy as weddings come, and the Internet loved every bit of it just as we did.

Alongside #TheCasuals2017 wedding, here are some more Instagram-popular weddings of the year so far!

1. Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun

12.08.17 @stephaniecoker #somykonos17 A post shared by David O Aderinokun (@doaderinokun) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:35am PDT