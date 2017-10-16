Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Yomi Casual :  Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding

Watch the funny moment when agbada-wearing men humped their way into the wedding reception.

The moment of the Yoruba demons. play Yoruba demons brought laughter with the viral 'One Corner' dance. (Pulse)
Yomi Casual and bae, Grace Onuoha, shut down the city last weekend with their all-shades-of-turnt wedding party!

The long term pair took their wedding vows in a ceremony that held on Saturday, October 14 2017 and had so many memorable moments that'll linger in their hearts for years to come.

One of those moments, notable for the laughter it created, was when Yoruba Demons [Men in Agbada] made an entrance with the viral 'One Corner' dance.


When comperes, MC Abbey and Moses Praiz stunned guests by announcing that there'd be demons coming in to party with them, they had no idea what what was about to hit them.

But soon enough, the DJ began to slam the 'One Corner' jam, and in rushed a number of men dressed in starched agbadas, caps and dark shades - proper Yoruba demon style.

play Isaac Geralds serenades the couple for their first dance. (Pulse)


Needless to say, by the time they were done humping everything in sight to the rhythm of the song, guests already had tears in their eyes from laughing too much.

That moment, alongside all the amazing others has ensured that Yomi Casual and Grace's nuptials won't be forgotten in a hurry

Wedding of the year, maybe? It's surely a strong, strong contender.

Our gallery of pictures below tell more of the wedding party!

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

