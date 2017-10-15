Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha, his longterm sweetheart finally tied the knot the day, October 14, 2017.

Needless to say, it was a ceremony of epic proportions - starting from an intimate, garden wedding to a respledent reception at Glitz Event Centre, Lekki, it was all things interesting and more.

Trendy, fun, filled with elegant guests, celebrities, love, family and laughter...

Pulse Weddings was there to experience it all firsthand, and guys, it was amazeballs!

Here are 5 most interesting moments from the reception:

1. Comedian AY & family dance in

After the bride's parents danced in alongside other family members and friends, it was time for the groom's family to dance in.

Of course, it was the groom's popular brother, Comedian AY, full of half-baked, funny dance steps that led the charge.

Alongside other his other brother, Lanre, and family members available, they did some showstopping moves to the serious Yoruba vibes being delivered by the live band.

play

2. 'One corner' demons

Comperes, MC Abbey and Moses Praiz stunned the audience by informing the audience it that it was time to have demons come in and in flowed a large number of men dressed in starched agbadas, caps and dark shades in proper Yoruba demon style.

They aptly asked that the viral 'One Corner' song be played for their entrance, and that was what they danced in with.

By the time they were done humping everything in sight to the rhythm of the song, guests already had tears in their eyes from laughing too much.

play

3. The couple's entrance

Ok, the reception didn't start until after over two hours. You know, the standard Eko Hotel behaviour we have in Naija.

But then, when the couple finally arrived, they really did it in style!

Driving into the hall in a Maserrati, the whole place stood up as Yomi and Grace showed up and showed out in one well-thought, grand entry.

play

4. A glutonous husband

The bride was directed to feed the groom and everything went well. She even sealed everything with a kiss.

When it was Yomi's turn to feed the bride, he playfully scooped spoons of cake, pretended he'd feed the expectant bride, but redirected almost everything to his mouth.

This part had the crowd howling with laughter.

play

5. Isaac Geralds' first dance performance

Project Fame Alumnus, Isaac Geralds delivered an emotional rendition of Shania Twain's 'When You Kiss Me' and Westlife's 'Flying Without Wings' for the couple's first dance.

One word for that performance: perfecto!

The wedding ceremony ended with a massive after party.