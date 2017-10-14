Yomi Casual weds in star-studded ceremony

Yomi Casual just wedded his heartthrob in a lavish, star-studded event in the heart of Lagos State.

The top designer who is also brother to ace comedian, AY Makun, married his fiancee, Grace, before God and family as well as close friends.

Amongst the stars in attendance were, Kate Henshaw, Toyin Abraham, Ubi Franklin, Melvin Oduah, Ik Ogbonna, Brayan Okwara, Emmanuel Ikubese, to name a few.

