Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Why do I always fall in love with the wrong guys?

Relationship Talk With Bukky Why do I always fall in love with the wrong guys?

I always get dumped no matter the concessions I make.

  • Published:
Unhappy woman play

Unhappy woman

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

I’m a lady of 29 years. I met my first love when I was 18 but the relationship was scattered by my parents at its early stage.

We reunited after some months and it continued for about eight years when he finally got married to another woman.

I blame him a little and blame myself more because I was scared of unwanted pregnancies then so I always denied him sex.

Now I got another guy after three years of the breakup, and  to avoid the same scenario I let him  have his way, just to find out now that he has another lover somewhere else which he denied to me at the beginning of the relationship.

I’m curious now: am I always destined to falling into the wrong hand?
____________

Sometimes, love does not come in roses and sweet-scenting packages. People go through some rough patches with love before finally sailing smoothly. Some people never have to, but some people do.

Take this as your rough sail days. I believe that with the right attitude and mindset, better days are coming. Someone better is coming.

If you’re going to have sex in a relationship, do so because you want to, not because you want someone to have his way.

You’re shortchanging yourself that way. It is better to do things on your terms – love, relationships, sex and everything in between.

I wish you the best.
______________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looksbullet
2 Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriendbullet
3 Relationship Advice How to know when you've found your soulmatebullet

Related Articles

Warning Signs Is your partner emotionally abusive?
Relationship Talk How do I make my boyfriend miss me?
McShayn's Love Thread Do guys really hide feelings as Davido claims?
Sadiq Abubakar Bauchi metropolis agog as Chief of Air Staff’s son weds Yuguda’s daughter
Warning Signs Could your phone be ruining your relationship?
Relationship Advice Here's 3 ways you can save your marriage even when it seems hopeless
Relationship Advice Why revenge cheating isn't the answer
Relationship Advice 5 signs that you're stuck in a loveless marriage
Relationship Advice 7 signs that you should not get married to your partner
Relationship Advice Here's 5 things straight couples can learn from gay relationships

Relationships & Weddings

Sam Adeyemi Pastor gushes over wife marking 25th wedding anniversary
To have chemistry or to be compatible
Relationships & Marriage Which is more important, compatibility or chemistry?
Is your partner emotionally abusive
Warning Signs Is your partner emotionally abusive?
How do I make my boyfriend miss me?
Relationship Talk How do I make my boyfriend miss me?