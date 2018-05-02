Why do I always fall in love with the wrong guys?

news

Dear Bukky,

I’m a lady of 29 years. I met my first love when I was 18 but the relationship was scattered by my parents at its early stage.

We reunited after some months and it continued for about eight years when he finally got married to another woman.

I blame him a little and blame myself more because I was scared of unwanted pregnancies then so I always denied him sex.

Now I got another guy after three years of the breakup, and to avoid the same scenario I let him have his way, just to find out now that he has another lover somewhere else which he denied to me at the beginning of the relationship.

I’m curious now: am I always destined to falling into the wrong hand?

Sometimes, love does not come in roses and sweet-scenting packages. People go through some rough patches with love before finally sailing smoothly. Some people never have to, but some people do.

Take this as your rough sail days. I believe that with the right attitude and mindset, better days are coming. Someone better is coming.

If you’re going to have sex in a relationship, do so because you want to, not because you want someone to have his way.

You’re shortchanging yourself that way. It is better to do things on your terms – love, relationships, sex and everything in between.

I wish you the best.

