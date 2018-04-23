The oldest sister defies her age in racy V Magazine photo shoot

news

In a werid twist of events, Kourtney Kardashian has overtaken her sisters as the most popular Kardashian in every sense. Her style has evolved , she's got a new man and overall Kourtney has a new lease of life. Now, the eldest Kardashian sister defies her age in racy V magazine photo shoot to promote her collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics.

Kourtney Kardashian, who turned 39 this week, shows off her sultry side for V Magazine wearing a bright pink jacket … and nothing else . She is also wearing the new Kourt X Kylie cosmetics collection too. The purpose of this particular shoot was to promote the makeup collaboration with her sister who just became a first-time Mum .

Read excerpts from the interview below:

It's no news to anyone that Kourtney Kardashian is just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside, but for now, she's keeping all eyes on the outside. In an exciting announcement earlier this week, Kourtney's collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics is finally here, and she's giving V an online-exclusive first look at her debut collection with her sister's mammoth makeup brand, delivering an electric, fashion-forward beauty shoot. The beauty mogul is thrilled that her sister-sister collaboration is finally out in the world, saying, "I'm so happy that Kourt is showcasing our collection in a unique way!"

Keeping up (and close) with her passions, beauty, and creativity, this collection delivers a different side to Kardashian's relationship with makeup and further diversifies the range of classic Kourtney looks. Read the exclusive interview and check out the daring photoshoot below.

Can you tell me how this collaboration with Kylie came about? Who approached whom?

Kylie approached me saying she wanted to do a collab with me. One night when we were at our mom’s house, she had mentioned she had some ideas about a possible collab. We were actually going to do to it last year, but then we decided to change direction. At the time, it was going to be just lips and we were going back and forth about the packaging, and for both of us in the moment, it didn’t feel fully right. So Kylie then was cool about pushing it to this year and we took the time to both think about what we wanted, and then came together with our ideas. We ended up creating something totally different from what we were talking about before. We decided to do three eyeshadow palettes and a lip to go with each palette. And then came the packaging, which is also completely different from what we originally imagined last year.

So it took about a year for the collaboration to officially come together?

Yes. It was us just really going back and forth about ideas and eventually changing direction. Kylie was the one who really wanted to do the three eyeshadow palettes, and I loved that idea because it gave us a chance to be more creative with the whole thing.

While we’re used to seeing you in more natural looks, this shoot is very different for you. Does this new feature speak to your makeup evolution at all?

My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing. What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot, using my collab with Kylie, was the perfect situation to try some new stuff. I’ve lately been in a mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason.

Credits:

Photography: GREG SWALES

Styling: DANI MICHELLE

Text: RAF TILLIS