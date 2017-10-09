Was Dove's new campaign really racist?

The year is 2017 and Dove's new campaign suggests having dark skin is a bad thing.

The Unilever brand put out a campaign for it’s body wash showing a dark skin woman taking off her brown top and transforms to a white woman who also takes off her top and transforms to a woman with a tan skin tone.

What does the advert mean?

While the campaign might not come off as racist to some, many dark skinned people are offended by it. It seems as though the advert might have just have had a misdirection of sorts but still there's a subtle message of skin lightening here.

This advert makes us wonder about the internal culture of Dove. Was this campaign put out to generate this kind of reaction? How did Dove’s marketing and executives sign off on this?

The company has since issues an apology.

“An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused,” the brand posted on Twitter.

In 2011, Dove’s Visible Care body wash advert featured three women of different skin shades (dark, medium tone and white) standing in front of two panes which read before and after.

The dark woman was closer to the "before" and the white woman was close to the "after" pane - it seemed as though the message Dove was trying to was across was the more you use our product, the lighter you’ll become.

As several users expressed their disappointment on social media,one user pointed out how there was a history of prejudice in soap adverts from the past.

An inclusive world

The past few years has seen the beauty industry become more accommodating to women of dark skin tones. This was not the case in the past. Previously, many beauty makeup brands catered only to fair and medium tones.

Most recently, Barbadian singer Rihanna’s cosmetic line was praised by dark skinned woman that catered to their skin tone. Her Fenty Beauty apparently covers 40 shades of skin tones. Brands like Iman, MAC, Black Opal, Black Up, also cater to dark skin tones.

The World Health organisation says a high percentage of women in West Africa use skin lightening products. And who could be to blame for this? From as far back as 19th century, dark skin women lightened their skin to get better treatment in environments where there was great prejudice against black people.

Beauty brands and advertisers took advantage of this putting out direct adverts that clearly stated dark skinned people needed to “bleach”. Words like “brighten”, “toning” and “lightening” are thrown around in skin product campaigns and they all point at one thing - changing the colour of one’s skin.

The growing rate of dark skinned and coloured women attempting to change their skin tones has led to an increase in the production and purchase of skin lightening products including pills in several African countries. The skin lightening industry is a multi-million dollar industry.