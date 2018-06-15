Causes, treatment and possible ways to prevent nosebleed

news

Although a sudden or irregular nosebleed can be rarely serious, it becomes advisable to see your doctor if the issue becomes frequent as it could be that you have a very serious problem.

Be that as it may, there are two kinds of nosebleeds:

1. Anterior nosebleed

Anterior nosebleed is the type of nosebleeds said to occurs when the blood vessels in the front of the nose break and bleed.

2. Posterior nosebleed

Posterior nosebleed is said to occur in the back or the deepest part of the nose. In this case, blood flows down the back of the throat. Posterior nosebleeds can be dangerous.

However, some of the common causes of nosebleeds include, picking your nose, blowing your nose very hard, a minor injury to your nose, changes in humidity or temperature causing the inside of the nose to become dry and cracked.

Causes of nosebleeds

Occasionally, bleeding can come from the blood vessels deeper within the nose. This can be caused by a blow to the head, recent nasal surgery and hardened arteries (atherosclerosis).

In addition, there are other less common causes that can lead to this disorder as well. And they include

The inability of the blood to clot is most often due to blood-thinning medications such as warfarin (Coumadin), clopidogrel bisulfate (Plavix), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or aspirin.

Topical nasal medications, such as corticosteroids and antihistamines, may sometimes lead to nosebleeds.

Liver disease, chronic alcohol abuse, kidney disease, platelet disorders, and inherited blood clotting disorders can also interfere with blood clotting and predispose to nosebleeds.

Vascular malformations in the nose and nasal tumors are rare

High blood pressure may contribute to bleeding, but is rarely the sole reason for a nosebleed. It is often the anxiety associated with the nosebleed that leads to the elevation in blood pressure.

How to treat anterior nosebleeds?

While sitting up, squeeze the soft part of your nose. Make sure that your nostrils are fully closed. Keep your nostrils closed for 10 minutes, lean forward slightly, and breathe through your mouth.

Don’t lie down when trying to stop a nosebleed. Lying down can result in swallowing blood and can irritate your stomach.

Release your nostrils after 10 minutes and check to see if the bleeding has stopped. Repeat these steps if bleeding continues.

You can also apply a cold compress over the bridge of your nose or use a nasal spray decongestant to close off the small blood vessels.

How to treat a posterior nosebleed?

There's no going around this one; posterior nosebleeds shouldn’t be treated at home.

As earlier mentioned, contact your doctor immediately if the symptoms of are related to posterior nosebleed.

What are the best possible ways to prevent nosebleeds?

There are several ways to prevent nosebleeds.

Use a humidifier in your house to keep the air moist.

Avoid picking your nose.

Limit your intake of aspirin, which can thin your blood and contribute to nosebleeds. Discuss this with your doctor first because the benefits of taking aspirin might outweigh the risks.

Use antihistamines and decongestants in moderation. These can dry out the nose.

Use a saline spray or gel to keep the nasal passages moist.