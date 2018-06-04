5 incredible health benefits of coffee

news

Although there are one or two reasons why drinking coffee can be questionable, the health benefits that come with it are incredible.

According to recent studies, coffee has been shown to be loaded with antioxidants and beneficial nutrients that can improve your health. Furthermore, it was also shown that coffee drinkers have a much lower risk of several serious diseases.

However, with a total of over 400 billion cups of coffee estimated to be consumed around the world on a yearly basis, it is important to note that the potential health benefits that come with drinking coffee include protecting against type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease, liver disease, liver cancer, and promoting a healthy heart.

Here are some of the incredible health benefits that come with drinking coffee

1. It improves physical performance

Not without reason do business minded people start their day with a cup of coffee. This, however, can be attributed to the fact that the caffeine in it stimulates the nervous system, causing it to send signals to the fat cells to break down body fat.

And as a result, they are released into the blood as free fatty acids; making them available as fuel. Owing to this, various theories suggest that caffeine can improve physical performance by 11-12%, on average.

2. It protects against diabetes

Studies have shown that coffee may help protect against type 2 diabetes. And this claim is backed by a lot of researchers.

According to a recent review of research conducted by Harvard’s Dr. Frank Hu showed that the risk of type II diabetes decreases by 9% for each daily cup of coffee consumed.

Also, researchers at UCLA identified that drinking coffee increases plasma levels of the protein sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG). It is important to note that SHBG controls the biological activity of the body's sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen) which play a role in the development of type 2 diabetes.

Furthermore, Dr. Simin Liu, one of the authors of the study, said that an "inverse association" exists between coffee consumption and risk for type 2 diabetes.

3. Coffee is a great source of antioxidants

Researchers at the University of Scranton have concluded that coffee is the number one source of antioxidants in the United States.

According to Joe Vinson, Ph.D., who is the lead author of the study, "Americans get more of their antioxidants from coffee than any other dietary source. Nothing else comes close.”

Nevertheless, it is very important to note that moderation was emphasized on; stating that only one or two cups a day appear to be beneficial.

4. It promotes a stronger DNA

A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition showed that coffee drinkers have DNA with stronger integrity since the white blood cells of coffee drinkers had far less instance of spontaneous DNA strand breakage.

5. It lowers the risk of liver cancer

Italian researchers found that coffee consumption lowers the risk of liver cancer by about 40%. In addition, some of the results suggest that if you drink three cups a day, the risks are reduced by more than 50%: But that is beyond moderation, so let us leave it at 40%.

Possible risks of coffee consumption

Despite the fact that drinking coffee comes with a lot of incredible health benefits, studies have also shown that drinking too much coffee can result in some very unpleasant adverse effects.

According to a study by researchers at the University of Oklahoma, "caffeine can cause anxiety symptoms in normal individuals, especially in vulnerable patients, like those with pre-existing anxiety disorders.