Polio :  New strategy reduces disease resistance in Kano – Official

  Published:
Health worker tries to immunise a child during a vaccination campaign against polio at Hotoro-Kudu, Nassarawa district of Kano in northwest Nigeria, on April 22, 2017

The Kumbotso Local Government Council of Kano State says its new strategy of involving resistance group in Polio immunisation has brought down the level of rejection in the area.

The Manager, National Polio Immunisation of the local government, Malam Najib Garun-Daga, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kumbotso on the outcome of the July round of the Immunisation Plus Days (IPDs).

He noted that many residents of the area were resisting immunisation due to religious beliefs and complaints of too many rounds.

However, he said the new strategies were deployed in between round activities, community dialogues organised by health educators, sensitisation of care givers as well as rapid response by all stakeholders.

“The strategy that favoured us the most is the inclusion of the most resistant religious group into immunisation exercise and other activities,” he said.

Garun-Daga added that the council had resolved almost all the cases of non-compliance in the area which made the local government to be in the list of high risk areas in the previous rounds.

NAN reports that Kumbotso local government area still remained in the list of local governments where residents still resist polio immunisation due to various reasons.

The local government has targeted close to 200,000 children below the age of five for immunisation in the July round of the IPDs.

