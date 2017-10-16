Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo :  Yvonne Chaka Chaka deserves a statue not Zuma

Governor Rochas Okorocha has a knack for doing things that makes us wonder.

Jacob Zuma's statue play

Jacob Zuma's statue

(Bella Naija)
"There are three things that are too amazing for me, four that I do not understand" is one of my favourite Bible verses.

As a Nigerian, there are more than four things I do not understand. One of them has to be the statue of South Africa's President, Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo State.

One person, I do not understand also is the Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha. This man has a knack for doing baffling things.

Statue of Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state play

Statue of Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state

(Twitter)

 

In December 2015, Rochas Okorocha allegedly spent N600m on a Christmas tree. Maybe the Governor wanted to really bring the Christmas spirit to the people of Imo state. What's Christmas without a huge tree to celebrate it, even at the cost of more important things?

The miraculous Christmas tree in Owerri, Imo state in 2015 play

The miraculous Christmas tree in Owerri, Imo state in 2015

(The Easterner )

 

Okorocha really likes Christmas. In December 2016, he declared a 2 week holiday for the people in his state. Jesus Christ's birthday has to be spectacular and people have to prepare for it even at the expense of their jobs.

In September 2017, Governor Okorocha was given 27 cakes by women from his state on his birthday. 27 cakes? I guess diabetes is not a concern for the people of Imo state.

It would be an understatement to say Okorocha really has a thing for the spectacular. His statue of Jacob Zuma is the height of it all. The statue allegedly costs N520m. Do you know what that amount can do to the education in Imo state or the health sector?

Okorocha found it befitting to erect a monument for an African leader that is regarded as the worst since the post-apartheid era. Zuma has been hit with allegations of corruption for years. His scandals have considerably weakened the African National Congress (ANC), the party of Mandela.

Jacob Zuma's statue play

Jacob Zuma's statue

(Bella Naija)

 

Why should a Nigerian governor erect a statue of a controversial political figure? What has Jacob Zuma done to deserve a statue in Imo state? Maybe South Africa wants to invest heavily in Imo state. Just maybe, Zuma's government wants to sprinkle diamonds on Imo state soil.

Jokes apart, there is no sane reason to waste state resources on a man who some of his countrymen make it a habit of killing Nigerians. I stand to be corrected but I don't think South Africa under the Zuma administration has done anything concrete to stop xenophobic attacks.

Jacob Zuma road play

Jacob Zuma road

(Bella Naija)

 

Won't it be weird for an Imo state indigene whose relative was killed in South Africa to see a statue of Jacob Zuma in his city? Okorocha is a master of shock appeal. He does the outrageous and we get shocked.

A statue of South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka would have made more sense. Think about it? She has had more impact on Nigeria than her President. Her songs during the early years of her career are classics. During the late 80s and 90s, her songs were played in many Nigerian households.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka play

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

(discogs)

 

After this unbelievable act by Governor Okorocha, I won't be surprised he erects a fountain for Donald Trump.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

