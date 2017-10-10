Watch how Indian men tied up Nigerian to post, tortured him

Nigerians have been reacting angrily to a disturbing video making the rounds on the Internet of a group of Indian men tying a Nigerian man to a pole and torturing him almost to the point of death after accusing him of stealing.

According to NDTV India, one of the most reliable media outfits in Asia, the Nigerian man was framed up for theft in Delhi and the men decided to brutalize him by tying him up and beating him mercilessly.

The report which was done in Hindu but later translated on the website of the NDTV India had it that the Nigerian man who was falsely accused of stealing and was brutalized by the Indian mob who allegedly wanted to steal his money.

'A Nigerian national is tied to a post and thrashed by a mob in Delhi in a disturbing video that has emerged.

The man had been accused of theft and drugs before he was assaulted by a crowd. The incident allegedly took place over two weeks ago in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi.'

Following the emergence of a new video exposing the lies told about the Nigerian man, the police have waded into the matter.'

"The footage caught by the channel was made after the man was allegedly caught trying to rob a house in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, which has a lot of African students.

After the brutal assault, he was arrested and jailed but the perpetrators of his torture remain at large. He was allegedly caught in the early hours of September 24, inside the house of one Krishna Kumar.

By the time he was handed over to the police the same day, he was wounded and barely conscious. People in the neighbourhood allegedly told the police that he was hurt when he fell down the stairs while trying to escape.

But the video that NDTV found exposes the collective lie. In the mobile phone video, the Nigerian national is seen with his feet tied to a lamp post, begging for mercy as his attackers keep hitting him with sticks.

Voices in the background can be heard egging on the mob and saying:

“Get red chilly. Beat him harder. One man held his feet and aims hard on the sole with a stick.

'Forgive me,' the Nigerian national kept crying out, his hands folded, but his pleas did not move his attackers, who keep slapping him and demanding to know whether he has any hidden money. In one clip, he is upright, tied to a lamp post and in his underwear.

He was taken to the police in that state, with injuries to his head, face, limbs, and back. The police say after he was treated in a hospital, he was produced before a judge who sent him to jail.

But no one knew until the video emerged that he had been assaulted. The police say action will be taken against the attackers based on the video."

This is not the first time Nigerians have been targeted and attacked by their hosts in India and other Asian countries. On March 27, some Nigerian students and other Africans were victims of a mob attack by Indian men who suspected they suplied drugs to a local teenager.

The incident took place in the Greater Noida in the north of New Delhi when local residents attacked the Africans with sticks and metal chairs following the death of the teenager from a suspected drug overdose.

Indian Times reported then that around a dozen people were wounded in the violence.

