Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Miss Velvet makes her clients read about black feminism before sex

Miss Velvet Dominatrix pleasures her clients with sex and black feminist theory

Men hire her to be a dominatrix, but before sex, something else is on the menu; she makes them read about the rights and power of black women.

  • Published:
Men hire Miss Velvet to be their “domme”, the female dominant in a dominant/submissive relationship play

Men hire Miss Velvet to be their “domme”, the female dominant in a dominant/submissive relationship

(Huffington Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Men hire Miss Velvet to be their “domme”, the female dominant in a dominant/submissive relationship, but before sex, something else is on the menu, she makes them read about the rights and power of black women.

Living in Chicago, the Master’s Degree holder is a dominatrix, a term which refers to a dominating woman, especially one who takes the sadistic role in sadomasochistic sexual activities.

How Miss Velvet got involved in the trade is fairly interesting

She got involved a few years ago after the idea began to appeal to her, “… it’s a lot of money, so why not try,” she told HuffPost.

She was first sceptical when she began, but then her first client questioned her ability to handle the role, and for the sake of her pride, she did as best she could.

With time, she found the work personally rewarding and that was all the reason she needed to dive in head first.

From Sex to Black female empowerment and feminism?

Miss Velvet says most of her clients are white men. For any black women, a straight white man is the human representation of the institutions that are believed to have suppressed them.

play Mistress Velvet incorporates academic readings into sessions with mostly white, male clients. (Branden Nesin)

 

Being in a position of dominance over these men got Miss Velvet thinking about the power dynamics between a black woman holding that kind of supremacy over a white man.

She introduced Black Feminist theory to all her patrons. Since then, she has had positive feedback, many say the new information has changed how they view and treat women.

ALSO READ: How the Nigerian sex worker evolved from Allen Avenue to Snapchat

One of them has gone on to open a non-profit to support black mothers on Chicago’s South Side.

Sex and Knowledge

Feminism is one of this century’s most important cultural and social trends. The treatment and depiction of women in the world’s cultures have relegated them to subservience and the colloquial “second fiddle” often seen as an extension of their men more than anything else.

It is there to see in all strata of society: from women who are made to manage homes and discouraged from chasing their careers to the new conversations regarding sexual assault in Hollywood.

your neighborhood communist scumbag

A post shared by Mistress Velvet (@missvchicago) on

 

By making her patrons read this theory, Miss Velvet is exposing them to what should be and helping to change the perception of women, one gig at a time.

Can we expect this to become a common thing anytime soon?

ALSO READ: Nigeria's rich are bringing Instagram models into the country for sex

Not exactly. Most commercial sex workers in Nigeria, or anywhere else for that matter, are victims of a heavily patriarchal society and you will find that they are the ones who need to be taught to think more of themselves, more than being tutors themselves.

It may be hard for the most moral person to look beyond her work, but when she’s not putting a whip to some man’s backside, Miss Velvet is actually doing something important.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 General Murtala Mohammed 42 years ago, one of Nigeria's most promising...bullet
2 Migrant Crisis There is less room for Nigerians in Trump's Americabullet
3 Murtala Mohammed What if everything you've heard about the late head...bullet

Related Articles

Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex online
2018 5 Pop Culture trends Nigerian millennials can expect in the new year
Alarm Don Blow! 2-yr-old girl reveals how school supervisor sexually molested her
Weird Love Stories This twitter thread is a story of how 2 co-workers got engaged to the same person
Wizkid Starboy thinks sex dolls are too expensive
'Ashewo' "A prostitute is no different from an athlete," Social Escort proudly declares
Instagram Models It seems Nigeria's billionaires are now bringing foreign sex workers into the country
Tech The 50 most innovative CMOs in the world in 2017
Prostitution The economy of sex in Lagos city
From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Worker

Pop Culture

South Africans are still wondering what happened to Nkomo and his invention.
Nkosinathi Nkomo This South African student died mysteriously after solving Cape Town’s water crisis
5 strange Valentine's Day traditions from around the world
Valentine's Day A guide to this holiday for those of us who don't believe
At this Ugandan hotel, black people are not good enough to be managers
Racism Why are black people not good enough to be your hotel managers?
Everywhere you look, the global trend, especially in western countries, is that gay rights are finally being recognised and cast into law. But we know Nigeria isn’t joining that group anytime soon
Homophobia This Malaysian newspaper wants to show you "How to spot a Gay"