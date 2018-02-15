news

Men hire Miss Velvet to be their “domme”, the female dominant in a dominant/submissive relationship, but before sex, something else is on the menu, she makes them read about the rights and power of black women.

Living in Chicago, the Master’s Degree holder is a dominatrix, a term which refers to a dominating woman, especially one who takes the sadistic role in sadomasochistic sexual activities.

How Miss Velvet got involved in the trade is fairly interesting

She got involved a few years ago after the idea began to appeal to her, “… it’s a lot of money, so why not try,” she told HuffPost.

She was first sceptical when she began, but then her first client questioned her ability to handle the role, and for the sake of her pride, she did as best she could.

With time, she found the work personally rewarding and that was all the reason she needed to dive in head first.

From Sex to Black female empowerment and feminism?

Miss Velvet says most of her clients are white men. For any black women, a straight white man is the human representation of the institutions that are believed to have suppressed them.

Being in a position of dominance over these men got Miss Velvet thinking about the power dynamics between a black woman holding that kind of supremacy over a white man.

She introduced Black Feminist theory to all her patrons. Since then, she has had positive feedback, many say the new information has changed how they view and treat women.

One of them has gone on to open a non-profit to support black mothers on Chicago’s South Side.

Sex and Knowledge

Feminism is one of this century’s most important cultural and social trends. The treatment and depiction of women in the world’s cultures have relegated them to subservience and the colloquial “second fiddle” often seen as an extension of their men more than anything else.

It is there to see in all strata of society: from women who are made to manage homes and discouraged from chasing their careers to the new conversations regarding sexual assault in Hollywood.

By making her patrons read this theory, Miss Velvet is exposing them to what should be and helping to change the perception of women, one gig at a time.

Can we expect this to become a common thing anytime soon?

Not exactly. Most commercial sex workers in Nigeria, or anywhere else for that matter, are victims of a heavily patriarchal society and you will find that they are the ones who need to be taught to think more of themselves, more than being tutors themselves.

It may be hard for the most moral person to look beyond her work, but when she’s not putting a whip to some man’s backside, Miss Velvet is actually doing something important.