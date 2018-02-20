Home > Gist > Metro >

Two men paraded for stealing goats in Enugu

Many Days For The Thief.. Goat thieves paraded in Enugu

Following their arrest, the two goat thieves paraded and branded thieves for their crime.

(Vanguard)
During an unsuccessful attempt to steal goats, two suspects were apprehended and paraded with their loot.

The two young men were reportedly arrested while trying to steal goats in Nsukka, Enugu state, Instagblog9ja reports.

Following their arrest, the two goat thieves paraded and branded thieves for their crime. Their identity was yet to be revealed as at the time of the report.

They are among the lucky few who survived being caught carrying out a crime, where many others were killed by angry mobs for far less.

Hunger in the land

Stealing has become a common occurrence in Nigeria since the economy crashed and there have been more reports of petty thefts amongst other things.

Unfortunately, these thefts have given rise to jungle justice from the same members of the public who are frustrated by their living situations.

There have been incidences where thieves were stoned, burnt alive or stripped naked and paraded within their communities.

