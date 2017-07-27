Butcher jailed 30 days for stealing goat

Home > Gist >

Auta said that Mohammed reported that Umaru had stolen a goat belonging to her, valued at N25, 000 and slaughtered it in a uncompleted building.

A Minna Magistrates’ Court in Niger on Wednesday sentenced a butcher, Abdulrahman Umaru, to 30 days imprisonment for stealing a goat.

Umaru, 28, was earlier arraigned on a count charge of theft.

The offence is contrary to Section 287 of the Penal Code.

In her ruling, Magistrate Amina Musa said that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused beyond reasonable and she had also taken note of the guilty plea of the accused.

Musa, therefore, convicted Umaru of the offence and sentenced him to 30 days in prison.

However, the magistrate gave the convict an option of N5, 000 fine.

Musa also ordered Umaru to pay N25, 000 to the complainant as restitution for the goat that was stolen.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Alfred Auta, had told court that one Amina Mohammed of Maitumbi in Minna had reported the matter at the police station on July 24.

Auta said that Mohammed reported that Umaru had stolen a goat belonging to her, valued at N25, 000 and slaughtered it in a uncompleted building.

When the charge was read to Umaru, he pleaded guilty, but urged the court to show him mercy.

Consequently, the prosecutor urged the court to summarily try the convict in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He also prayed the court to order Umaru to pay N25, 000 as restitution to the complainant for the stolen goat. 

