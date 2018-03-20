news

Operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad, Lagos State, have apprehended two robbery suspects reportedly responsible for the murder of an UBER driver.

According to the reports, the suspects also snatched the victim's vehicle and reportedly sold it for N350, 000.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspects have confessed to forming their robbery gang in Kirikiri Prisons , Lagos state.

The suspects who have been identified as, Simon Tyozemda, 27, from Benue State and Lucky Friday, 24, from Delta State, were reportedly arrested on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Two long knives were recovered from the suspects, inside an UBER operated cab for which they killed its driver.‬

Simon who is reported to be the gang leader, reportedly ordered the cab through his girlfriend’s UBER app at past 11:00 p.m. last week.

According to the reports, the suspects planned to lure the driver to a desolate location, where they later killed him and stole the car .

The suspects were reportedly returning from the crime scene where they killed the driver, when their vehicle was stopped by RRS officers for a stop and search.

The officers thankfully, noticed one of the suspects hiding a long knife which was later recovered from them after their arrest.

So far, investigations have revealed that the ex-convicts, who were reportedly released between December 2017 and January 2018, had snatched a Taxify car, along Badore Road, Ajah at about 2:00 a.m, sometime in February 2018, in a similar manner.

Their victim at the time was later identified as one Godfrey Ovie.

The suspects then sold the vehicle to one Mohammed Usman for N350,000. Usman reportedly deposited N100,000 and was to move the vehicle to Jigawa when the RRS Decoy Team arrested him.

Simon, a security guard turned stylist in Badore said: “I met my colleague, Lucky Friday in Kirikiri Prison. Our first operation was where we killed Ovie. I stabbed him in the stomach twice and I dropped him off the vehicle on the road in Badore, Ajah at after 2:00 a.m.

"We threw away the knives and bought new ones for the fresh operation we were arrested for. Before killing him, I placed the order to Taxify cab to pick us up at Lamgbasa, at past 11:00 p.m.”

May the soul of the victims rest in peace.