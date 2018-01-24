Police on the trail of car snatching love birds

news

The Lagos State Police are on the trail of a man, Michael and his girlfriend who specialize in the act of car snatching.

They were reported to have stolen a vehicle belonging to a cab driver along the Lekki-Epe Expressway. According to Punch News, the girlfriend had stopped the victim on Friday, January 19, 2018, while pretending to be embarking on an actual trip.

Her accomplice comprising of Michael and another man named Agboye Avokeri reportedly joined her while she was negotiating a fare.

They had told the cab driver that they were also visiting Lekki from an undisclosed location.

On their way to their destination, Michael drew out a gun and ordered the cabby to surrender the car key. The latter reported the incident to the police who arrested four members belonging to the gang including Avokeri.

The chief culprits Michael and his girlfriend are however still on the run.

“I was studying International Relations at a university in Delta State. In 2014, when I was in 300-level, my parents could no longer sponsor my education so I dropped out and travelled to Lagos.

“All my life, it (robbery) is not what I intend to involve in. It was a friend (Michael) who I knew while I was working as a security guard that said he needed a car. He said the one he was using for Uber was old.

“We went out together with his girlfriend. The girl stopped a cab around Lekki and we entered. On getting to a particular point, where there was no passerby, we snatched the car from the driver and fled," Avokeri told Punch while being paraded at the police headquarter located in Ikeja.

ALSO READ: Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor

According to Punch News, the gang members paraded by the police alongside Avokeri are Collins Okoro, 27; John Ukpe, 26; Tijani Ibrahim, 31 and 34-year-old Sodiq Oyenuga.