A wife who suspected her husband of having an affair with a landlady has sought the help of a witch-doctor who came up with tactics to ensure they are caught.

This happened in Kitale, Kenya where the philanderer got hooked while having sex with the landlady on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The pair reportedly called for help from a Baraka Hotel room where they engaged themselves in sexual intercourse.

According to more reports, the management of the hospitality home contacted the police after learning about the condition of their guests who were carried away to a new location where they hope to be separated.

It was gathered that the landlady often disappears from home anytime the husband announces an intention to go on a business trip.

Woman denies husband sex but freely gives it to others

Hammed Akinleye, a sex-deprived husband has supported a divorce request made by his wife, Olabisi.

A Grade C Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, which heard their case was told that Olabisi engages in sexual intercourse with other men while leaving Akinleye hanging.

The wife who initiated the suit to ensure their separation can have her desire fulfilled as it was a shared interest according to a statement captured by Punch News.

“I want the court to go ahead and grant my wife’s request to dissolve the marriage. I am glad that she is seeking the dissolution of the marriage because I can’t tolerate her promiscuity any longer.

"She has also been denying me sex. Anytime I want to exercise my conjugal rights, she would claim to have a headache or was hypertensive, whereas, she has been having indiscriminate affairs with other men,” says Hammed Akinleye while addressing the court.

Olabisi countered husband's statement with a comment alleging that he had her mother locked up in jail based on an accusation of theft.