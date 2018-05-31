62-yr-old woman becomes a mum 42 yrs after marriage

news

A woman of 62 had her first motherhood experience having delivered a baby she carried for 7 years.

Sampraise Ujere, who bumped into her at an unconfirmed location shared her story via a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Her troubling past inspired the narrator to declare to make an investment in the growth of the infant who is reportedly 11 months old.

"This is amazing testimony!!!

"I met this mama in town a few hours ago and she caught my attention as she kept talking and boasting of what the lord did for her as she shouted: i am 62 years old, pregnant after 42 years of marriage; delivered a baby boy after 7 years of pregnancy, the baby is 11 months now!!!

"I sowed a little seed into her life, took permission to take her photograph, took her phone number and address because i want to visit her and sow seed into the life of this miracle baby!!!

"What a mighty god we serve!!

"All things are possible with god and to him that believes!!!," Ujere expressed in a post.

Lady excretes big padlock enemies used to pin down destiny

A young lady , Onyi Blonde, shared a testimony of her deliverance, having excreted a padlock believed to have hindered life progress.

She confirmed this in a Facebook post shared on Friday, May 5, 2018.

Blonde explained that the object had lived in her body for 23 years.

The challenge she experienced prevented her from saving beyond a sum of N200,000, according to a statement she shared on the social media platform.

She attributed her salvation to God but wonders if there is more of such in her body.

"The early hours of today have left me terrified and tear dropping, I don't know if its tear of Joy that am set-free or tear of having this dangerous object inside of me for 23yrs now...

"Last night I couldn't sleep, I arrived my home town last night, then I woke up this morning I wanted to poo I found it difficult, I struggled n struggled n finally a padlock with a key locked came out with my faeces. After a while, blood flow followed.

"A pastor once told me there r two objects in me distracting me from moving forward.

"Once I save up to 200k in my life it will vanish n yes I lost 200k during December period.

"My fear is, is there still another object inside of me.

"I thank God for my breakthrough n deliverance I decree n declare in your life whereever your destiny have been tied to I release it and set u free IJN...#savedbygrace," the lady expressed.