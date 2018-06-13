Dad slits 4-yr-old daughter's throat as Ramadan sacrifice

news

One Nawab Ali Qureshi has reportedly confessed to slitting the throat of his 4-yr-old daughter as a sacrifice to God for Ramadan.

According to him, he needed to be free from the devil's possession at the time which was his reason for slaughtering his daughter.

Times of India reports that the 26-year-old meat seller earlier blamed Rizwana's death on a family cat but finally confessed to the crime on Friday, June 8, 2018.

He reportedly said, "I had to offer my most prized possession to Allah".

The reports revealed that Qureshi recited passages from the Koran before killing his daughter in Jodhpur, India.

He is reported to have confessed after his wife, Shabana reported the case to the police after she discovered Rizwana dead at about 3 am that morning.

He said: "I am a devout Muslim and love my daughter more than my life. For several days she was at her grandmother’s place and returned on Thursday.

"I took her to the marketplace and bought sweetmeats and fruits. In the night I took her to the courtyard downstairs, recited a kalima, killed her, and then went back to sleep upstairs."

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Man kills his 6-month-old daughter in Abeokuta

Andrew Koku a resident of Ayedere, Abeokuta, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing of his own six-month-old daughter , Precious koku.

According to the Police report, Omowunmi Teleda, the mother of the child was said to have filed a complaint at the Adigbe Police Division that she quickly went out to see her first child that she had with her ex-husband, leaving the six-month-old baby behind with Andrew the suspect.

“She told the police that when she returned to the house, she met Precious dead.”

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer, said Omowinmi explained that the baby was healthy when she left home.

The PPRO said, “The development made her to suspect her husband, who happened to be the only person with the baby.

“Consequent upon her complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Adigbe division, Sunday Oladipo, detailed detectives to the scene and the suspect was arrested on December 24.”

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that to the crime, he then claimed that he killed the baby because he feared that his wife would leave him.

Ahmad Iliyasu, the police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, had directed that the case be transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.