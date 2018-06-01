Father stabs daughter in the stomach and runs away

Home > Gist > Metro >

A man who reportedly killed his daughter while she was asleep is on the radar of the police.

A man who stabbed his daughter while she was sleeping reportedly killed the victim in her sleep.

Cletus Aguluka, a father in Orumba, Anambra State, has been declared wanted after killing his daughter,Onyinye.

Many reports have gathered that the attack occurred on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The suspect reportedly stabbed the deceased while she was sleeping.

In a picture shows the corpse of Onyinye which was taken away from the scene of crime by the police.

The latter have their sights set on apprehending the suspect who is now on the run.

