Father stabs daughter in the stomach and runs away

news

Cletus Aguluka, a father in Orumba, Anambra State, has been declared wanted after killing his daughter,Onyinye.

Many reports have gathered that the attack occurred on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The suspect reportedly stabbed the deceased while she was sleeping.

In a picture shows the corpse of Onyinye which was taken away from the scene of crime by the police.

The latter have their sights set on apprehending the suspect who is now on the run.

ALSO READ: Man peels skin of own daughter for not knowing her book

2 brothers behead sibling accused of bewitching them

Two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, alleged to have murdered sibling named Friday, have been arrested by the police in Akwa-Ibom State.

The pair reportedly laid an ambush for the deceased who was on a hunting trip and beheaded him.

This was based on their conviction that their late brother bewitched them, causing them to be poor.

Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, the state police commissioner, confirmed the arrest in the capital, Uyo.

It was gathered that the suspects decapitated Friday's body, burying his head and leaving the his other parts to rot.

“The deceased, one Friday Enyeokpon ‘m’ of Ikot Abasi Asutan Village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area left his house and went into the bush to check his traps and while still in the bush, the suspects, one Akaninyene Enyeokpon ‘m’, and Ime Enyeokpon ‘m’, both of same address, emerged from their hideouts, unlawfully killed the deceased, beheaded the deceased, buried the deceased’s head and abandoned the lifeless body in the bush.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, noting that the deceased bewitched them with witchcraft and caused their misfortune in life.

“The deceased’s head was exhumed and deposited in the mortuary and two machetes used by the suspects in the murder of the deceased were recovered. Investigation is still in progress,” says Ogunjemilusi.