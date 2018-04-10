news

One Thompson Agena has reportedly been arrested for the murder of his 6-year-old daughter, Mercy, in order to keep his girlfriend's affections in Nasarawa State.

The 47-year-old carpenter met and fell in love with one Joy Orkuma, from Benue State one year after his wife, Cecilia, died. According to the reports, Joy soon got pregnant and reportedly asked Agena to get rid of his only child .

Instagblog9ja reports that on February 22, 2018, Agena threw Mercy, who was asleep, into a well.

The body of the deceased was reportedly discovered the next day by a farmer identified as Joseph Kula, who had wanted to use the well.

The suspect who has been arrested and arraigned in court as at the time of this report, blamed his actions on the intense love he has for his new girlfriend. He also revealed that he could not stand to lose Joy or their unborn child.

According to the suspect, Joy had argued that she would prefer to raise a family without a witch around her, the witch being young Mercy.

Agena added that Joy had threatened to abort the pregnancy and break up with him if he failed to take action as she had requested.

Speaking with Joy on phone, following the tragic incident, the evil vixen reportedly showed no remorse for her role in Mercy's death, Sunnews reports.

She claimed that she only suggested that she could not live with Mercy, whose behaviour she described as unusual for a girl of her age.

“I told him that if I must marry him, Mercy will have to leave,” she asserted, “because she always appears in my dreams each time I pass a night in her father’s house.

"So when I became pregnant for him, I told him that I can’t deliver a baby in the house for Mercy to kill.”

According to the reports, Joy who is currently on the run stated that killing Mercy had been the best thing to do.

Regretting his actions, Agena said: “My wife will never forgive me in her grave. I have betrayed her trust and love for me. I regret buying into Joy’s devilish ideas.”

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

A 22-year-old man from Camden, United Kingdom, David "D.J." Creato Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in the death of his 3-year-old son, Brendan Creato, at the Camden County Superior Court.

Creato Jr. is said to have murdered his son because his 17-year-old girlfriend, Julia Spensky, did not like kids and was uncomfortable with him keeping a child he had from a former relationship.

The Courier-Post reports that weeks before Brendan's pajama-clad body was found in Haddon Township woods after he was declared missing, Creato Jr. was distraught and arguing with Spenksy to keep her from leaving him and vowed to do anything to keep her, including getting the toddler out of the way.

Assistant Prosecutor Christine Shah of the Camden County, said Spenky did not want to share Creato with his 3-year-old from a previous relationship and with him being worried she would leave him, he had to kill the boy.

Shah added that Spensky had warned Creato she disliked children and resented his devotion to the boy and authorities learned of the fraught relationship mostly from the couple's numerous text messages and online postings.

Creato was then driven to a point of murder when his girlfriend issued an ultimatum to him and on October 13, 2015, Brendan disappeared and his father was the first to report his disappearance.

He reportedly called 911 at 6:07 am on the day and told the dispatcher that his child must have unlocked the door and wandered off.

"I just woke up, and my 3-year-old's missing. I just woke up and he wasn't in my apartment. I don't know if he wandered out or what happened. I don't know where he is. The door was locked. I guess he unlocked it and left," Creato had said, according to a recording of the call.

But Shah said that going by the recording, Creato's voice had a 'flat affect and tone.' It was discovered during investigations that Brendan had been 'very afraid of the dark,' to the point that he had been reluctant to go to the bathroom at night, according to interviews with grandparents and other relatives who had babysat him.

According to Shah, the stretch - about three-quarters of a mile - between Creato's apartment and the muddy spot by the Cooper River where Brendan's body was found, is extremely dark at night, very steep at one point, and difficult to negotiate.

Much of Creato's life was online, Shah told the court with investigators examining 9,487 text messages he exchanged with his girlfriend after meeting her in June on Tinder, a dating website, and during an 'intense romantic relationship' that continued into October.

Shah said the teen had written a series of 'unbelievable' blogs in which she described her 'strong dislike of children.'

Shah said medical examiners determined the boy died of 'homicidal violence.' Superior Court Judge Edward McBride set bail at $750,000 - lower than the $1 million sought by Shah, but higher than the $250,000 a defense attorney said might be appropriate.

If convicted of murder, Creato would face a minimum of 30 years in prison without parole and a maximum term of life imprisonment with at least 67 years without parole, the judge said.