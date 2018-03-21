Ghost-like girl dumped in well by dad scared of witchcraft

news

Manu Yakubu, a father in Nasarawa State has accused his daughter of witchcraft. A factor that motivated him to dump her in a well.

This however prompted an arraignment at a High Court, where a witness Samuel Kuje, shared an account of how the victim, Jennifer, was recovered from the pit.

Prosecuting counsel, James Anata, confirmed that the event occurred on Friday, December 8, 2018.

“I first thought she was a ghost but when I asked who she is, she said she was Jennifer Ayuba from Gidigidi.

“I then ran to Gidigidi immediately to inform the head of the community, Mr. Ashila and four other persons; we all went back to my site and brought out the child from the well; then I called the police from B Division in Lafia to arrest the accused," says Kuje.

The father who sought to justify his action explained that he took the measure following a confession by his daughter who admitted responsibility for family misfortunes.

More revelations encouraged presiding judge, Justice Rose Fuji, to adjourn the case until Monday, April 23, 2018.

Man kills 100-yr-old mother over alleged witchcraft

A 40-year-old man, Likita Manu has been arrested for allegedly beating his 100-year-old mother, Inne Kaiyo, to death over an allegation of witchcraft.

Punch Newspaper reports that Manu was arrested alongside his 80-year-old father, Kwacha Manu who also joined in beating the old woman to death.

It was gathered that Manu who just lost his own daughter, accused his mother of being behind the girl's death through witchcraft and allegedly descended on his mother, beating her with a stick.

His father also joined in beating the woman till she gave up the ghost.

They were arrested after neighbours lodged a complaint at the police state.

In an interview with journalists at the police station where the suspects are being detained, Kwacha who insisted that his late wife was a witch, claimed that the dead girl was the ninth person that Kaiyo had allegedly killed through her witchcraft.