Here are the 10 best videos of 2018 so far

2018 has delivered great music, plenty of accolades and adequate talking points that have made the year a joyous one for music lovers.

But outside the audio, the compelling visuals that have accompanied most of these songs have also aided in making them memorable as Nigerian artists alongside the video directors continue to push the creative boundaries.

It's halfway through 2018 and we have put together a complete list of 10 of the best music videos that have brightened our scenes and brought life to the music during the first half of the year.

1. Patoranking - 'Available'

This is one of the finest videos you will see this year as Patoranking alongside Clarence Peters executed the Lord's work on this.

The effects, the dance moves, choreography and costumes are all well synched to deliver a captivating visual for the hit song.

2. Aramide - 'Magic'

If there is one video that flourishes in simplicity, then it has to be 'Magic' by Aramide .

The video is a masterpiece that draws you into her spell, as it focuses solely on Aramide throughout the duration of the 3 minute, 20 seconds clip.

The video was directed by Bash Em.

3. Yung L - 'Anya'

His label tags this as the best video you will ever see this year, and even though that is one boastful claim, it doesn't take the fact away that Anya is a really creative cinematic clip.

Anya is inspired by the beauty of the African woman and it features quite a number of them mostly scantily dressed.

The video shot by Clarence Peters explores the online platform, Zim Life which shows a variety of Yung L in multiple interesting scenes.

4. Niniola - 'Magun'

For Magun, Niniola had to do something extra special and with Clarence yet again on the director's seat, she was able to come out with a befitting video for the riveting song.

The visual, will have you rewinding multiple scene to catch the subtle messages as it is rich in effect, sensuality and exciting imagery.

5. Adekunle Gold - 'Ire'

The video that compels patriotism as Adekunle Gold tells a journey of finding his dream life back home.

Really good storytelling, captivating scenes with the calabash falling, well played out effects all added colour in making this a delightful watch.

The video was directed by Ani James.

6. Falz - 'This is Nigeria'

For all the criticisms that have come the way of Falz since he released the video online, This is Nigeria has left its mark and that is what counts with music videos.

From being regarded as a comical rapper, This Is America gripping visuals by American rapper, Childish Gambino inspired Falz to go bigger and he did, bringing to life happenings around the nation with vivid interpretations and artistic display.

Falz goes deep into your mind as he puts a mirror of mishaps that are now been deemed as regular occurrences right in our faces.

7. Banky W - 'Whatchu Doing Remix' feat Susu

Nigeria's own Bonnie & Clyde, Banky W and wife, Susu team up on the remix of the song, 'Whatchu Doing'.

The script for the video was written by Banky W, who also directed it with the video fitting the song’s narrative, of two love birds playing the role of a valet and waitress who steal a ride to go have a dream night.

8. Davido - 'Assurance'

A love story, the unveiling of a secret lover , the display of affluence and a hit record all rolled into one to make Davido's 'Assurance' video extra special.

Even though this is not 'A day in the lives of Davido and Chioma' documentary, it gives us a peep into how they spend time together.

The video which has been viewed over 13million times in two months sees the Pop star and his girlfriend walk away into a world of their own, with colourful scenery and good use of blending colours.

The video was shot by Meji Alabi.

9. Starboy - 'Soco' feat Wizkid, Terri, Spotless and Ceeza Milli

There is only one way to recreate a hit club anthem and that is by delivering an energetic and dance filled visuals.

The very colourful video for Soco, which was shot at an abandoned factory in Lagos, introduces members of Wizkid's Starboy crew, and is packed with well choreographed dance moves that features variance of the Shaku Shaku steps.

10. Yemi Alade - 'Bum Bum'

Yemi Alade currently reigns as one of the country's biggest artists in the continent and is well known for good videos that feature plenty of dance moves, and 'Bum Bum' offers nothing less.

This retro scripted video has everything to create a beautiful visual experience; from the outfits, afros, scenery and impressive dances that creatively shifts the focus away from ladies shaking their backside, which is the regular template for a song titled 'Bum Bum'.