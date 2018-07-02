Pulse.ng logo
Niniola is soaring high on the latest cover of lifestyle magazine

Vanguard Allure Niniola is soaring high on the latest cover of lifestyle magazine

Fresh from her international success, Niniola becomes Vanguard's latest cover girl and talks gender, growth and the future.

  • Published:
Niniola wears a chic red dress on the cover of Vanguard Allure play

Niniola wears a chic red dress on the cover of Vanguard Allure.

(Vanguard Allure)
Niniola Apata, known simply as Niniola, has had a year to remember as her career has scaled new heights. The talented singer, fresh from an appearance at the BET awards, is now soaring high on the latest cover of lifestyle , Vanguard Allure.

Niniola is transformed on the cover of Vanguard thanks to Creative director. Nelly Mesik, and sits down with Linda Orajekwe to talk about her plans for world domination and how her gender has not played a role in his success. She said:

Speaking for myself, I’ll say hard work has helped me grow the way I’ve grown. When I was coming into the industry I told myself that “Niniola, you’re coming to do music and quality music and I told myself I wasn’t going to see the work as gender-based and I’m going to come and excel.

I said I was going to come and do dance music and my song will get into the club and with God’s grace, hard work and perseverance plus my team and if that has worked for me so far, it just goes to show that hard work pays at the end of the day. So it’s not about gender.

Niniola looks like a bronzed goddess in Vanguard Allure play

Niniola looks like a bronzed goddess in Vanguard Allure

(Vanguard Allure)

 

Niniola shot into limelight in 2013, after emerging as the 3rd runner-up in the 6th season of the musical talent show: MTN Project Fame West Africa.

Armed with the skills she gathered and the exposure the show gave her, she decided to give keep putting out more good music. Ever since she took that leap, Niniola has been unstoppable, churning hits after hits.

With her Afro House genre of music, Niniola is still moving with the storm and will definitely conquer more.

Niniola looks red hot on the cover of Vanguard Allure play

Niniola looks red hot on the cover of Vanguard Allure

(Vanguard Allure)

 

Credits


Creative Director: @nellymesik
Photography: @ahmedmoore1
Stylist: @rhodaebun for @rtfcompany
Makeup: @casskoncept1
Hair: @hairbybee83
Facilitator: @ebynelly
Location: @studiofresco

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

