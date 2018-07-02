Niniola is soaring high on the latest cover of lifestyle magazine

news

Niniola Apata, known simply as Niniola, has had a year to remember as her career has scaled new heights. The talented singer, fresh from an appearance at the BET awards , is now soaring high on the latest cover of lifestyle , Vanguard Allure.

Niniola is transformed on the cover of Vanguard thanks to Creative director. Nelly Mesik, and sits down with Linda Orajekwe to talk about her plans for world domination and how her gender has not played a role in his success. She said:

Speaking for myself, I’ll say hard work has helped me grow the way I’ve grown. When I was coming into the industry I told myself that “Niniola, you’re coming to do music and quality music and I told myself I wasn’t going to see the work as gender-based and I’m going to come and excel.

I said I was going to come and do dance music and my song will get into the club and with God’s grace, hard work and perseverance plus my team and if that has worked for me so far, it just goes to show that hard work pays at the end of the day. So it’s not about gender.

Niniola shot into limelight in 2013, after emerging as the 3rd runner-up in the 6th season of the musical talent show: MTN Project Fame West Africa.

Armed with the skills she gathered and the exposure the show gave her, she decided to give keep putting out more good music. Ever since she took that leap, Niniola has been unstoppable, churning hits after hits.

With her Afro House genre of music, Niniola is still moving with the storm and will definitely conquer more.

Credits



Creative Director: @nellymesik

Photography: @ahmedmoore1

Stylist: @rhodaebun for @rtfcompany

Makeup: @casskoncept1

Hair: @hairbybee83

Facilitator: @ebynelly

Location: @studiofresco