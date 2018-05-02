news

Davido broke the Internet in the early hours of Tuesday, May 1, 2018, when he gifted his girlfriend, Chioma Avril with a N45M Porshe car.

A number of celebrities took to their social media handles to join in the trending conversation. Most of the celebrities who reacted to Davido's expensive gift saw it from the funny side while the likes of Peter Okoye could not hide his praises for the singer.

Here are five celebrities who reacted to Davido's Porshe car gift to his girlfriend, Chioma Avril.

1. Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy's reaction to Davido's birthday car gift to his girlfriend was probably the most hilarious among the celebrities who reacted. The legendary music producer took to his Instagram page where he posted a video of himself singing or mumbling to something close to a song.

He then went on to caption the video with a quote, "@davidoofficial o boy una luv Dey sweet us like say na all of us Dey chop chef chi food. Nice one bro. We sef go, love, last last o." It didn't end there, Don Jazzy has now started challenge #ChiomaChallenge which is aimed at searching for his own Chioma!

2. Seyi Law

One comedian who has earned himself as one of the most spontaneous in the business of comedy is Seyi Law and so when he decided to react to Davido's car gift we couldn't expect less. Seyi Law posted a video on his Instagram page where he shared with fans, his wife's desire to scream like Chioma as was seen in the now viral video.

However, Seyi Law said he won't be able to afford a N45M car rather he would be getting for his wife a 2010 Toyota Carmy. We really don't know if Seyi is talking about 'Tokunbo' or Nigerian used car.

3. AY

AY was the first celebrity to react to Davido's expensive birthday gift to his girlfriend. AY just like Seyi Law was more concerned about how this latest development was going to affect his wife . He also said Davido was too young to be spending so much on his girlfriend.

We all know AY was joking as he went on to take jabs at young men who send long poems on their girlfriend's birthdays.

ALSO READ: Davido buys Porshe car for girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday

4. Peter Okoye

While everyone was taking Davido's car gift from the comedy side of it, Peter Okoye saw it as a duty for any man who claims to be in love to treat his woman just as the same way, Davido treats Chioma. Peter Okoye took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, where he posted a photo of the trending couple and a few words for them.

"Nothing impresses me more than when a Man treats a Woman right and makes her the center of his world. Nice one @davidoofficial Congrats and Happy birthday Chioma. #Goals #PureAssurance #LoveHasNoTribe #LoveKnowsNoTribe," he wrote.

5. Mike Godson

Actor, Mike Godson just like the other comedians found Davido's gift as intimidating which also might change the scope of things when it comes to giving gifts to girlfriends during birthdays.

"Young boss "David" buys a 45million naira car for girlfriend on her birthday! Chaiiiii . Now all our girlfriends will stop accepting our (flowers and perfumes) as birthday gifts. He just made us look like small small boys in front of all these girls. They won't respect us again!!! Infact

@davidoofficial I tap from your grace whilst I await a divine Assurance from God. More life more blessings bro. #HappyNewMonthFriends," he wrote.