Aramide says alternative music isn't boring

Aramide is fast etching her name on the sands of time with her performances as she's set to lead other music acts to the Alternative Music Concert.

Michelle Omoregha; Tomi Owo; Aramide; Chiny; and Collins Akpapunam play

Michelle Omoregha; Tomi Owo; Aramide; Chiny; and Collins Akpapunam

(Sunday Adigun)
Baseline Records' Aramide has said Alternative music is not boring as perceived by some music enthusiasts.

Speaking with Pulse on the need for music enthusiasts to understand and support soul music, which has now been categorized as Alternative Music, Aramide said: "As a soul singer or alternative music artiste, I have been in the industry for five years and I have been accepted over the years. This is because in the midst of pop, hip pop and all that is currently viewed as main stream songs,  I have also tried to make my music commercial without losing the focus and core of soul music.

Aramide-Press-Photo-600x398 play Aramide-Press-Photo-600x398

 

"Alternative music isn't boring as many perceived it, it actually depends on how it is created and rendered to the listening audience but it's good music. Before now, people didn't invest in alternative music not until the likes of Asa, Bez, Timi Dakolo and others made it big that labels are now reckoning with soul artistes. Concerts like this makes it encouraging for emerging artistes to flourish."

ALSO READ: Mi Casa, Aramide, Lindsey Abudei to perform live at Alternative Music Concert

Aramide is among a list of artistes set to perform at the second edition of the Alternative Music Concert.

The singer, who will be making an appearance for the first time on the concert bill, is expected to be joined on stage by South African group, Mi Casa and emerging female acts such as Lindsey, Tomi Owo, and Chiny as they seek to thrill a crowd on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at the Rock Cafe, Lagos.

Collins Akpapunam, the CEO of Efizzi Worldwide Limited and brain behind the Alternative Music Concert disclosed that the reason for bringing Mi Casa to Nigeria for the concert is because the group are the closest to an international brand out of Africa.

Akpapunam also noted that Mi Casa has a large followership in Nigeria and South Africa, hence, many of their fans will be glad to see their performances.

