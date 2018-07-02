Pulse.ng logo
Adekunle Gold sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena, London

Adekunle Gold Singer sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena, London with About 30 concert

Adekunle Gold holds his biggest international concert as he sells out the Indigo at the O2 Arena, London.

Adekunle Gold hit his proudest moment yet as an artist, as he sells out the iconic Indigo at the O2 Arena, in London, United Kingdom.

The event which was held on Friday, June 29 is described as Adekunle Gold's biggest concert outside Nigeria yet, after he had sold out the 800 capacity O2 Academy Islington Arena last year.

 

Following the release of his sophomore album, About30, which was preceded by an impressive roll out, Adekunle Gold took the message of his music to the grand stage of the IndigO2 Arena in London.

The live music concert witnessed a sold out attendance of almost 3,000 capacity, had Adekunle Gold and his band, The79th Element, thrill the audience, and also witnessed opening performances from young talents like Falana, Tolani, Harry Marshall, Bimbi Philips, Juls, and Yung Milli.

Adekunle Gold could not hold back his excitement as he took to his twitter page to appreciate his fans and declare that this was indeed his biggest concert yet.

play Adekunle Gold and a view of the crowd at the event (BukiHq)

 

 

Adekunle Gold who made a grand entrance as he was carried on stage, performed songs off his two studio albums, Gold and About 30 album including his hit singles, Orente and Ire, where he was joined by a 2,700 member Choristers in members of the crowd who sang along to every line.

 

 

The night's biggest cheer was however reserved for the moment he was joined on stage by Simi as the duo delivered a romantic rendition of ''No Forget'', from his debut album, Gold.

This is Adekunle Gold's biggest concert outside of Nigeria and it adorns a year that has also witnessed Wizkid sell out the O2 Arena and Davido selling out his concert in Suriname, South America.

