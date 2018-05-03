Okorocha has reportedly given Miracle a scholarship for his CPL training and a plot of land in Imo State. Teddy, BamBam and Nina also got 2million Naira each.

news

On Thursday, May 3, 2018, the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, hosted former Big Brother Naija housemates, Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bambam.

Miracle, who won the recently concluded season of the reality show was welcomed to the state by a convoy of vehicles.

During the event which held at the Imo State Government house, Okorocha reportedly promised to support Nina with the completion of her studies.

The governor also promised to Miracle a scholarship for his CPL training, and a plot of land in Imo State. He also gave the housemates, including Teddy A and Bambam, two million naira each.

Okorocha hosting the housemates and his gifts has elicited several reactions online.

Reactions to Rochas Okorocha's gifts to the former housemates

— i am a dumb witch (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— ICE CREAM BOY #emo# (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Umeh and 99 others (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0