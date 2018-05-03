Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Rochas Okorocha hosts Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bambam

Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Rochas Okorocha hosting Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bambam

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Okorocha has reportedly given Miracle a scholarship for his CPL training and a plot of land in Imo State. Teddy, BamBam and Nina also got 2million Naira each.

On Thursday, May 3, 2018, the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, hosted former Big Brother Naija housemates, Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bambam.

Miracle, who won the recently concluded season of the reality show was welcomed to the state by a convoy of vehicles.

 

During the event which held at the Imo State Government house, Okorocha reportedly promised to support Nina with the completion of her studies.

 

The governor also promised to Miracle a scholarship for his CPL training, and a plot of land in Imo State. He also gave the housemates, including Teddy A and Bambam, two million naira each.

Okorocha hosting the housemates and his gifts has elicited several reactions online.

Before the reception event, the state had named Miracle an Education Ambassador for Imo State.

