Tributes pour in as Ras Kimono is remembered

news

Following the death of Okeleke Elumelu, better known as Ras Kimono, tributes have been pouring in from all works of life.

As you know by now, the legendary singer passed away at a hospital in Lagos in the ear;y hours of today, Sunday, June 10, 2018.

ALSO READ: Delta state governor mourns Ras Kimono, describes him as true music legend

Ras Kimono who was a force to be reckoned with back in the late 80's and 90's with his brand of conscious reggae met his demise at age 60.

Since the news of his death hit social media, politicians, celebrities and fans across the country and beyond have been paying their respects ad sending in tributes on social media.

Here are some tributes shared on Facebook and Twitter:

— Senator Dino Melaye (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Senator Dino Melaye (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Artiste, Austin Peter, mourns reggae icon