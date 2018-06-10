Ras Kimono is dead

news

Reggae icon, Ras Kimono has been reported dead.

Kimono recently celebrated his 60th birthday with friends and family and was supposed to travel to the United States before his demise.

According to reports, he died today, Sunday, June 10, 2018 after he slumped on Saturday, June 9, 2018, and was rushed to a hospital in Ikoyi, where he gave up the ghost.

A family source who spoke to Channels Television, also confirmed the report.

Tony Okoroji, while reacting to Kimono's death, said "This is a terrible loss to the music industry."

Following the news of Kimono's death, some Nigerians have begun to wish him farewell on social media.

Reactions to Ras Kimono's death

The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Steve Ayorinde on his Instagram handle, bid farewell to the reggae legend.

RIP Ras Kimono... A post shared by steve ayorinde (@steveayorinde) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:08am PDT

Senator Dino Melaye, in a post on Twitter, also expressed sorrow at the news of Kimono's death.

The Senator said "Death why! Why! My brother and my friend. Legend Ras Kimono rest in Peace. What a black day! What an unceremonious exit. I love you and will miss you. Sad sad sad."

— Senator Dino Melaye (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Majek Fashek reacts

According to LIB, veteran reggae artiste, Majek Fashek said he had arranged for Kimono to meet him up in America. He said "Ras Kimono why? Too soon Kimono my brethren. RIP! I'm short of words, our last meetings was for you to meet with my manager Uzo in America and death took you away. Forever in my heart I'm gonna miss you....Jah why."

ALSO READ: Ras Kimono slams artistes who sing about butts and boobs!

Ras Kimono on drug abuse

Ras Kimono was known for his frank talk about artistes who do drugs.

In an interview with The Nation, he spoke about the constant use of alcohol and drugs by younger artistes in Nigeria.

According to him,many of them will be in rehab or run mad in the next 10 years.

"With the rate at which our young entertainers are abusing drugs, and alcohol, many of them will be raving mad, in asylums, or rehab in the next 10 years”

Kimono, who claims to be a vegetarian, said he does not use drugs including cannabis, and also does not take alcohol.

Ras Kimono whose real name was Ukeleke Onwubuya, lit the Nigerian music scene with songs like Under Pressure, Rum-Bar Stylée, Kill Apartheid, What's Gwan and a host of others in the 80s.