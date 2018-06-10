Pulse.ng logo
Reggae artiste, Austin Peter, mourns Ras Kimono

Peter told the News Agency of Nigeriac(NAN) in Lagos  that the entire music industry would miss Ras Kimono.

Austin Peter,  a popular reggae artiste known  as ‘King Wadada’, on Sunday  expressed deep sadness over the death of Ekulele Elumelu,  popularly known as  Ras Kimono.

Peter told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos  that the entire music industry would miss Ras Kimono.

NAN reports that Ras Kimono, 60,  died on Sunday at the Lagoon Hospital in Lagos.

Peter said that Kimono was one of the greatest rub-a-dub artistes to have reigned in the whole of Africa.

“Ras Kimono is gone, I am going to miss him a great deal because he really impacted positively  on some of my music.

“It is going to be a sad moment in the music industry because he had a lot of friends and fans all around the country,” he said.

The musician said that he was short of words and could not say much because he was still in shock of the reality of Kimono’s death.

NAN reports that Ras Kimono hailed from Asaba in  Delta. The deceased started out his career, firstly as a student of Gbenoba Secondary School Agbor and later as a member of the legendary Jastix Reggae Ital, alongside Majek Fashek, Amos McRoy Jegg and Black Rice Osagie.

His music was greatly influenced by the poverty, inequality and hardship he witnessed in his early life.

He released his solo debut album “Under pressure” on the Premier Music label in 1988, which propelled him to instant continental stardom.

The album had hits like “Under pressure”, “Rasta get jail” and the massive hit “Rhumba style”.

He was to release a string of hit albums, touring all over Africa, Europe and the USA, promoting his brand of Reggae music.

He won several awards including the Nigeria Music Awards, Fame Music Awards.

He continued  to perform till date to a loyal fan-base of all ages and his music is still played on Radio, throughout West Africa. (NAN)

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

