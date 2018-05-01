Peter Okoye and Don Jazzy reacts to Davido's car gift

news

Peter Okoye and Don Jazyy are the latest celebrities to react over Davido's expensive car gift to his girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday.

Peter Okoye gave kudos to Davido on his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, where he said he loved when men know how to treat their women right.

"Nothing impresses me more than when a Man treats a Woman right and makes her the center of his world. Nice one @davidoofficial Congrats and Happy birthday Chioma. #Goals #PureAssurance #LoveHasNoTribe #LoveKnowsNoTribe," he wrote.

Chioma Avril has got to be in cloud nine over the massive attention she is getting from the media and other celebrities. Legendary music producer, Don Jazzy on his own part created a hilarious song and captioned the video with a quote.

"@davidoofficial o boy una luv Dey sweet us like say na all of us Dey chop chef chi food. Nice one bro. We sef go, love, last last o," he wrote.

AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend

The car gift that Davido presented to girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday is probably the most talked about gist at the moment and you've got see AY's hilarious reaction to the gift.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, where he jokingly took jabs at Davido for buying an expensive car for Chioma, saying he was going to block his wife from seeing the video.