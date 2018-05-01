Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Peter Okoye and Don Jazzy reacts to Davido's car gift

Davido Peter Okoye praises singer over expensive car gift to girlfriend, Don Jazzy's funny reaction (Video)

More celebrities like Peter Okoye and Don Jazzy have come out to react to Davido's car gift to his girlfriend, Chioma.

  • Published:
Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma play

Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma

(xtremenews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peter Okoye and Don Jazyy are the latest celebrities to react over Davido's expensive car gift to his girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday.

Peter Okoye gave kudos to Davido on his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, where he said he loved when men know how to treat their women right.

"Nothing impresses me more than when a Man treats a Woman right and makes her the center of his world. Nice one @davidoofficial Congrats and Happy birthday Chioma. #Goals #PureAssurance #LoveHasNoTribe #LoveKnowsNoTribe," he wrote.

 

Chioma Avril has got to be in cloud nine over the massive attention she is getting from the media and other celebrities. Legendary music producer, Don Jazzy on his own part created a hilarious song and captioned the video with a quote.

"@davidoofficial o boy una luv Dey sweet us like say na all of us Dey chop chef chi food. Nice one bro. We sef go, love, last last o," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Davido shuts down club to celebrate girlfriend's birthday (Video

Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner play

Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner

(instagram)

 

AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend

AY Makun play

AY Makun

(Instagram/AYComedian)

 

The car gift that Davido presented to girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday is probably the most talked about gist at the moment and you've got see AY's hilarious reaction to the gift.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, where he jokingly took jabs at Davido for buying an expensive car for Chioma, saying he was going to block his wife from seeing the video.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23bullet
2 Tobi Ex-BBNaija star says he would kill Cee C, Nina, marry Alexbullet
3 Vandora Watch Big Brother contestant give us an eyeful of her boobs...bullet

Related Articles

McShayn's Love Thread Do guys really hide feelings as Davido claims?
Runtown Artist proves he's a beacon of light for the culture in Hunger magazine interview
Davido Singer gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23
Cynthia Morgan Singer reportedly sued for tax evasion, owes rent
Music Video Davido - ''Assurance''
J Cole American rapper got everything right at Lagos concert, well almost everything
Davido Lovestruck singer shuts down club as he celebrates girlfriend's birthday (Video)
Davido Check out AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend
Music Video D'Prince feat Davido, Don Jazzy - 'Gucci Gang'
Chef Chioma Check out Davido's girlfriend's beautiful birthday party look

Celebrities

Avicii
Avicii Disc Jockey reportedly committed suicide with broken glass!
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'O Actress shares photos of her experience as she visits Nigeria
Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner
Davido Check out AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend
Nonso Amadi
#ManCrushMonday The new promising voice of alternative music, Nonso Amadi