Check out AY's hilarious reaction to Davido's car gift to girlfriend

Check out AY's hilarious reaction to Davido's car gift to girlfriend

Nigerian comedian AY has reacted to the Porsche car gift Davido presented to his girlfriend, Chioma and it will crack you up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner

Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner

(instagram)
The car gift that Davido presented to girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday is probably the most talked about gist at the moment and you've got see AY's hilarious reaction to the gift.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, where he jokingly took jabs at Davido for buying an expensive car for Chioma, saying he was going to block his wife from seeing the video.

"@davidoofficial you don't have respect. I need to rush and go and block you from appearing on my wife's timeline... This PORSCHE ASSURANCE gift to @thechefchi is too much for your age na. How much @miraclebigbrother win after waiting on the lord for 3 months in #bbnaija2018? God punish any man wey one begin type one page of poem give woman for Instagram tomorrow morning all in the name of birthday wishes. @midas_interiors, the good Lord told me you don't want designer, you don't want Ferrari but my love. All these are the things of the world, let's just continue to serve the living God and avoid #yorubademons like these lazy Nigerian OBO youth. in short, make God scatter this world make everybody start afresh              #assurance," he wrote.

AY Makun

AY Makun

(Instagram/AYComedian)

 

Davido gifts Chioma a Porshe car on her birthday

Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner

Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner

(instagram)

 

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.

 

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.

Davido and Chioma holiday in Barbados

DAVIDO'S PUBLIC DECLARATION OF LOVE... NIGERIANS REACT! play

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

It would be recalled that some weeks ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados.

Davido with bae, Chioma

Davido with bae, Chioma

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

