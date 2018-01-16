Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

History of Davido's crew member who fought airport officials

Davido History of singer's crew member who assaulted airport officials

Here are some details of Davido's crew member, Kayode who was involved in scuttle with officials of the Murtala Mohammed airport, Lagos,

  • Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido's crew member, Kayode, assaulted officials of the Murtala Mohammed airport and these are the historical facts about him.

Kayode Umarudeen alias Tyconne is a former US soldier according to Linda Ikeji. He served voluntarily for one year at Afghanistan for a year between 2015 and 2016. Guess we all know where he got his strength from to have been able to assault officials of the airport.

It would be recalled that Kayode, got into a fight with the customs officers and baggage check officials when they attempted to check the tags on the checked luggage of Davido who arrived on an Emirates flight.

Umarudeen Kayode play

Umarudeen Kayode

(Linda Ikeji)

 

Davido arrived around 5 pm and it was reported that his aides refused to allow the officials of the Check port verify the attached tags on his luggage. In the process of resisting the airport officials from checking the luggage, it led to a scuffle which caused a scene at the airport.

When the crew member became uncontrollable, he was taken to the 'Tango City', where touts and people with unruly behaviours are kept until they are handed over to the police.

ALSO READ: Davido says he made N500M from #30BillionConcert in Lagos

Kayode in the US army play

Kayode in the US army

(Linda Ikeji)

 

Thereafter, he was arraigned on Friday, January 12, 2018, before a Lagos state Magistrate court on a 5-count charge, including assault, breach of public peace and for resisting arrest.

According to Sahara Reporters, the first charge levelled against him was of obstructing and resisting a public officer, an offence contrary to section 117(1) and punishable under the same section of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Count 2 reads, “That you, Umarudeen Kayode ‘M’, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district did unlawfully assault a public officer causing him harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.”

Some of Davido's luggage seized at the airport play

Some of Davido's luggage seized at the airport

(SaharaReporters)

 

The reports reveal that the magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 and two sureties in like sum. Both sureties must have variable addresses within the jurisdiction of the court.

Some of Davido's luggage seized at the airport play

Some of Davido's luggage seized at the airport

(SaharaReporters)

 

Umarudeen was unable to meet the bail condition as at the time the court closed for the day. This means that Umarudeen will be spending the weekend in prison until he perfects his bail conditions. A video uploaded by Sahara Reporters, shows Umarudeen being conveyed out of the court premises a few minutes after 4 pm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Gifty You have to see these steamy photos of the former Big Brother...bullet
2 Jidenna Singer goes in on Trump over racist African commentbullet
3 Dencia "I don't talk about my vagina in public" says singer...bullet

Related Articles

Davido Singer's crew member arrested for assaulting airport officials
Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Best dressed guests at the legendary award show
Soundcity MVP 2018 Producer Kiddominant blasts Soundcity for his loss to Young John
Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Check out the complete winners list
Davido 'I made N500M from '30 Billion Concert' in Lagos,' singer declares
Davido A member of singer's crew clashes with airport officials
Soundcity MVP 2018 Davido emerges biggest winner with 3 awards
Tiwa Savage Singer raises eyebrows in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit
Soundcity MVP 2018 Here's the side of the award show that your TV failed to show you
Davido OBO and Cassper Nyovest have recorded a new song

Celebrities

Rihanna in custom Oscar De La Renta
Rihanna Singer spotted with boyfriend in Paris
Wizkid
Wizkid Singer's son dresses up as Captain America for his 2nd birthday
Rita Ora
Pulse List 3 female celebrities who have made our January hot so far
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka Media personality shares freak power bike accident he witnessed