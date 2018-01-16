History of Davido's crew member who fought airport officials

news

Davido's crew member, Kayode, assaulted officials of the Murtala Mohammed airport and these are the historical facts about him.

Kayode Umarudeen alias Tyconne is a former US soldier according to Linda Ikeji. He served voluntarily for one year at Afghanistan for a year between 2015 and 2016. Guess we all know where he got his strength from to have been able to assault officials of the airport.

It would be recalled that Kayode, got into a fight with the customs officers and baggage check officials when they attempted to check the tags on the checked luggage of Davido who arrived on an Emirates flight.

Davido arrived around 5 pm and it was reported that his aides refused to allow the officials of the Check port verify the attached tags on his luggage. In the process of resisting the airport officials from checking the luggage, it led to a scuffle which caused a scene at the airport.

When the crew member became uncontrollable, he was taken to the 'Tango City', where touts and people with unruly behaviours are kept until they are handed over to the police.

Thereafter, he was arraigned on Friday, January 12, 2018 , before a Lagos state Magistrate court on a 5-count charge, including assault, breach of public peace and for resisting arrest.

According to Sahara Reporters, the first charge levelled against him was of obstructing and resisting a public officer, an offence contrary to section 117(1) and punishable under the same section of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Count 2 reads, “That you, Umarudeen Kayode ‘M’, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district did unlawfully assault a public officer causing him harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.”

The reports reveal that the magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 and two sureties in like sum. Both sureties must have variable addresses within the jurisdiction of the court.

Umarudeen was unable to meet the bail condition as at the time the court closed for the day. This means that Umarudeen will be spending the weekend in prison until he perfects his bail conditions. A video uploaded by Sahara Reporters, shows Umarudeen being conveyed out of the court premises a few minutes after 4 pm.