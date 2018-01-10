'I made N500M from '30 Billion Concert' in Lagos,' Davido declares

news

Davido has revealed that his 2017 concert, ’30 Billion Concert’, made over N500 million.

The “30 Billion Concert” which held in December 2017 , was one of the most talked about events last year. It was a sold-out show and saw memorable performances from top acts like Olamide, Patoranking, 2Baba, Daddy Showkey and even more memorable performances like Davido and Wizkid on the same stage and Mo’Hits reunion.

The singer has now revealed that the show made at least half a billion dollars on the day. He shared this piece on his Snapchat account:

“On the 27 of December, me and my team made half a billi! Facts!!,” he wrote on Snapchat.

About the ’30 Billion Concert’

The 30 Billion concert was organised chiefly by Achievas Entertainment, and had First Bank as the headline concert.

The singer had an incredible year, pushing the borders of his artistry with success on many fronts. Buoyed by the success of his singles ‘If’, ‘FIA’, ‘Fall’ and ‘Pere’, he’s held a worldwide and an African tour, pushing his records and the brand forward.

That’s why he wrapped up his banner year in Lagos. The singer’s Lagos stop of his 30 Billion Tour was held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

The event saw performances from a long string of performers including Teni, Ellyman, Dapo Tuburna, Fefe, Prettyboi D-O, DNA Ryan, Attitude, Nonso Amadi, Sexy Steel, Wale Turner, Terry Apala, Iceberg Slim, TJan, Skuki, B-Red, Sina Rambo, Soldistar, Dice Ailes and Idowest.

Davido would later come on stage, backed by his hypeman, King Spesh and actress Eniola Badmus. The singer performed songs from his debut album “O.B.O,” before taking breaks in-between. He would later bring on a list of A-list acts and members of his DMW crew.

They include Dremo, Mayorkun, Runtown, Nasty C, Niniola, Terry G, Daddy Showkey, Humblesmith, Reekado Banks, Falz, Olamide, Lil Kesh, Ice Prince, Patoranking, CDQ, and Wande Coal.

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

After Wizkid reconciled with Davido publicly on stage at his headline concert – ‘Wizkid: The Concert’ – Davido reciprocated with another reunion onstage.

Celebration

N500 million is a lot of cash, and the singer has doled some out for a new ride. Davido has announced that he has bought a new Bentley. The 'FIA' crooner shared a photo of his new Bentley on his Instagram page which he captioned: "God you have been too good to me!!"