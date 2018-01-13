Davido's crew member arrested for assaulting airport officials

news

News reports have revealed that one of Davido's crew members has been arrested by the police for getting involved in a fight with Airport officials at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday, January 11.

LIB reports that the suspect identified as Umarudeen Kayode was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate court on Friday, January 12, on a 5-count charge, including assault, breach of public peace and for resisting arrest.

ALSO READ: Police re-invites pop star for more questioning on Tagbo's death

According to the reports, the first charge levelled against him was of obstructing and resisting a public officer , an offence contrary to section 117(1) and punishable under the same section of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Count 2 reads, “That you, Umarudeen Kayode ‘M’, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district did unlawfully assault a public officer causing him harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.”

The reports reveal that the magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Both sureties must have variable addresses within the jurisdiction of the court.

SaharaReporters revealed that Umarudeen was unable to meet the bail condition as at the time the court closed for the day.

This means that Umarudeen might be spending the weekend in prison until he perfects his bail conditions.

A video uploaded by SaharaReporters, shows Umarudeen being conveyed out of the court premises a few minutes after 4 pm.

Lib reports that trouble started when a checkpoint staff at the airport tried to verify some of the checked luggage with the attached tags.

Rather than allowing the staff carry out the search, the 22-year-old suspect refused to allow the search of the luggage.

This quickly melted into an argument and then a fist fight.

Umarudeen reportedly punched the checkpoint staff in the face, attracting other security officials at the terminal who immediately tried to arrest him.

ALSO READ: How Davido lost three friends in one week

He further resisted arrest, hitting another airport security staff attached to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria at the baggage claim area.

According to the reports, an Assistant Customs Comptroller was also injured.