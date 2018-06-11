Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Diamond Platnumz reportedly gifts second baby mama a new house

Diamond Platnumz Tanzanian singer reportedly gifts second baby mama a new house

The Tanzanian singer took to Twitter on Monday, June 11, 2018, to comment on the new accomplishment, asking if Hamisa, and presumably their son, loved the new house.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz

(Instagram/DiamondPlatnumz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

According to reports, Diamond Platnumz, just gifted his second baby mama,  Hamisa Mobetto, with a house.

The Tanzanian singer took to Twitter on Monday, June 11, 2018, to comment on the new accomplishment, asking if Hamisa, and presumably their son, loved the new house.

Diamond Platinumz welcomes baby boy with side chick play

Diamond Platinumz welcomes baby boy with side chick

(instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz cashes out as he unveils daughter's face

The mother-of-one replied in the affirmative, assuring him that they loved the house.

See their posts below:

Tanzanian singer, Diamondplatnumz, buys his 2nd babymama Hamisa Mobetto, a house

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Recall that the singer only recently reconciled with Hamisa and from the look of things, they seem to be working out fine.

Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama

Diamond Platnumz is not handling being dumped very well but then again, who does?

The Tanzanian singer shared some disturbing posts via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 16, 2018, shading his first baby mamaZarinah Hassan.

DiamondPlatnumz shades his first as he reconciles with his 2nd babymama . . Tanzanian singer, DiamondPlatnumz, has taken a swipe at his first babymama, Zari, just a day after she called him an idiot for abandoning their children. . . Last night, he took to his IG story to share a reconciliatory video with his second babymama, Hamisa, and another video of him making out with another lady in the same room. . . The caption on the numerous videos shared, #emo#4oCc##Ukiachiwa achiya#emo#4oCd## loosely translates to #emo#4oCc##When you get dumped, lose yourself,#emo#4oCd## a jab at Zari who dumped him on Valentine#emo#4oCZ##s Day. . . He also jokingly trolled Hamiza with another caption, #emo#4oCc##She said she want child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),#emo#4oCd## a reference to her recent move where she dragged him to court over child support.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons.

Diamond shared what looks to be a reconciliatory video with Hamisa Mobetho, but was contradicted by another video of him making out with an unknown lady in the same room he was pictured in while with his second baby mama.

One of the captions on the videos read, “Ukiachiwa achiya” which loosely translates to “When you get dumped, lose yourself.”

Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz and baby mama Zarinah Hassan.

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Music star welcomes baby boy

The statement was an obvious shot at Zari who reportedly dumped him on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.

Weirdly, he also trolled Hamiza with another caption, “She said she wants child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),” in which he seems to be a referring to Hamisa's move to sue him over child support.
The drama came barely 24hrs after Zari branded him an idiot for abandoning their children.

Recall that Zari shares two kids with Diamond. They welcomed their first child, Latifah Dangote in August 6, 2015, before welcoming a baby boy on December 6, 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Ras Kimono Reggae icon dies at 60bullet
2 Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is rememberedbullet
3 Tiwa Savage See Singer's reaction to "Tiwa's Vibe" ban over alcoholbullet

Related Articles

Diamond Platnumz Singer apologises for making out in video
Diamond Platnumz Singer arrested for posting video where he was making out
Diamond Platnumz Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama
Davido Singer urges fans to vote for him in Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2018
Diamond Platnumz Music star, Zari Hassan loved up for her 37th birthday
Diamond Platnumz Pop star welcomes baby boy with rumoured side chic
Diamond Platnumz Singer's girlfriend reacts after he accuses her of cheating
Iyanya Eva Alordiah's fiance slams singer over tweet
Diamond Platnumz Singer probed over drug trafficking
Diamond Platnumz Music star welcomes baby boy

Celebrities

Adesua Etomi
Adesua Etomi Actress shares the phase in her life when things weren't working for her
A corruption of her name and a reminder of her blunt radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society.
Chimamanda Adichie 3 times author shook the table
Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself
Teddy A
Teddy A Reality TV star called out by his baby mama