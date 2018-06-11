Diamond Platnumz reportedly gifts second baby mama a new house

news

According to reports, Diamond Platnumz, just gifted his second baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto, with a house.

The Tanzanian singer took to Twitter on Monday, June 11, 2018, to comment on the new accomplishment, asking if Hamisa, and presumably their son, loved the new house.

The mother-of-one replied in the affirmative, assuring him that they loved the house.

Recall that the singer only recently reconciled with Hamisa and from the look of things, they seem to be working out fine.

Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama

Diamond Platnumz is not handling being dumped very well but then again, who does?

The Tanzanian singer shared some disturbing posts via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 16, 2018, shading his first baby mama , Zarinah Hassan.

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons.

Diamond shared what looks to be a reconciliatory video with Hamisa Mobetho, but was contradicted by another video of him making out with an unknown lady in the same room he was pictured in while with his second baby mama.

One of the captions on the videos read, “Ukiachiwa achiya” which loosely translates to “When you get dumped, lose yourself.”

The statement was an obvious shot at Zari who reportedly dumped him on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.

Weirdly, he also trolled Hamiza with another caption, “She said she wants child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),” in which he seems to be a referring to Hamisa's move to sue him over child support.

The drama came barely 24hrs after Zari branded him an idiot for abandoning their children.