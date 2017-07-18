Lifestyle :  There's a stunning private island in Essex where A-listers party, holiday, and honeymoon — and you can stay there from £355 a night

You would be forgiven for not knowing that Osea Island even existed. But just a couple of hours' drive from central London, sat serenely on the Blackwater River, is Essex's best kept secret.

Osea, an uninhabited private island frequented by celebrities and the fashion and music industry elite, sits across almost 400 acres of idyllic countryside and four miles of beach. It is accessible only via a winding tidal causeway, or helicopter.

And the good news is that any ordinary person can also stay there from just £355 a night.

The island has a variety of stunning period accommodation options ranging from the grand and imposing, to the quaint and cosy, which are all available to rent for the night, based on a two night minimum stay.

Night rates range from £355 — £490 for a one-bed, open-plan Sweetshop cottage, all the way up to £3,850 — £4,995 for the 10-bedroom Manor House. The prices given are for two nights, and are season dependent.

Osea's oldest property dates back over 400 years. An original farm house, it's characterised by narrow doorways, shrunken ceilings and creaking floorboards.

Unsurprisingly, Osea has become a magnet for the cool crew of the fashion world. Blogger and stylist Pandora Sykes celebrated her hen party there, while model and socialite Poppy Delevingne is also said to be a regular.

Its large open spaces have been home to a number of cool exclusive parties and festivals.

In June, DJs, artists and TV presenters gathered on the isle for a private Island Records event.

Athleisure brand Lululemon also took over the island in May.

And this weekend it opened its doors once again for the The Little Yellow Weekender, July 14-16.

The event promised guests a weekend of banquets, picnics, yoga classes, countryside walks, sundowners by the pool, topped off with a massive house party.

Below, the island's helipad is marked with an "x."

The clubhouse pool looks perfect for a few sundowners before the party gets into full swing.

Inside, the properties ooze character. They have all having been restored, in keeping with Osea’s relaxed beach house theme.

The island sits serenely on the Blackwater River, Essex, East England, under two hours' drive from central London.

It's not hard to see why it is favoured among the music and fashion industry elite, whether be it for respite, or partying.

If people are looking to book a stay at Osea Island, its best to get in touch with the owners by submitting an enquiry through the website.