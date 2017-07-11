Beauty Tip Of The Day :  If you want clear, glowing skin try Dimma Umeh's routine!

Top beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh breaks down her skincare routine and with affordable products in tow.

If you're prone to occasional breakouts/dark spots and want clear and visibly glowing skin, Dinma's routine is one to try out as her products are affordable and accessible.

The foremost beauty blogger shows off her clear/spotless and glowing skin thanks to these products and she's sharing all the products details.

For the face, she starts out using Johnson's baby wipes to clean her makeup then cleanses with Cetaphil Daily Cleanser and then treatment from acne.org which she swears by!

She continues with Blackup Ultra Mattifying Cream which she notes works well even on oily skin and dishes on her once or twice a week mask treatment; Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque as one that leaves the skin refreshed and rejuvenated.

She also states that after the cleansing, treatment and moisturizing stages, she uses a serum; The Bodyshop Vitamin E Overnight Serum to rejuvenate the skin.

She uses Nivea soft cream from neck down as well as black soap for the rest of the body. Get all the details from her short video.

Would you be trying out her routine?