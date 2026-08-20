Watch the heartwarming moment Adeleke prostrates before elder brother after receiving INEC certificate of return

A viral video has captured the heartwarming moment Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, prostrated before his elder brother, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Ademola Adeleke prostrated before his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, after Osun State re-election

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Adedeji Adeleke removed his cap and prayed for the Osun governor in a touching display of brotherly love.

Adeleke has described his elder brother as a father figure who took on fatherly responsibilities after their father’s death.

In the video, the governor humbly prostrated before his elder brother in appreciation of his support and contribution to his victory at the August 15 governorship election.

The gesture appeared to move the elder Adeleke, who responded with his own show of respect. He removed his cap and offered prayers for the governor as colleagues, family members and well-wishers watched the touching exchange.

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Amid the warm moment, one of those present shouted, “Your Excellency, talk and do.”

Governor Adeleke has often spoken highly of his elder brother and acknowledged his role in his life.

In a recent interview, the governor described Adedeji Adeleke as the man who took over the responsibility of a father after their father died.

“He still treats me like a kid. Sometimes I tell him that I am no longer a small boy, but he says he is just trying to help. I miss my dad, but when I see him, I see my dad. He is a father figure to me,” he explained.

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Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Adedeji Adeleke, is the founder and president of Pacific Holdings Limited. He has also played a prominent role in supporting members of the Adeleke family. Governor Adeleke has previously described his elder brother as a source of guidance, wisdom and support.