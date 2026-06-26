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FG admits ₦ 70,000 minimum wage is no longer enough, signals fresh review

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 14:06 - 26 June 2026
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FG to review N70,000 minimum wage – Gbajabiamila
The Federal Government has signalled a fresh review of Nigeria's ₦70,000 minimum wage as rising inflation and living costs continue to erode workers' purchasing power. Here's what it means.
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SUMMARY

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  • The Federal Government says the current ₦70,000 minimum wage no longer reflects Nigeria's economic realities.

  • Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila says the government will approach the next wage review as "a partner" to labour.

  • No new minimum wage has been announced yet; negotiations will begin when the review process formally starts.

The Federal Government has acknowledged that Nigeria's ₦70,000 national minimum wage no longer reflects the country's current economic realities, signalling that workers' pay will be reviewed when the next wage negotiation begins.

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The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known on Thursday while speaking at the Good Governance Summit 2026, organised by Working People United (WoPU) in Abuja.

His comments come amid growing calls from organised labour for a fresh wage review, with workers arguing that inflation and the rising cost of living have significantly eroded the value of the current minimum wage.

READ NEXT: Eating healthy now costs 92% of minimum wage in Nigeria's most expensive state (see full list)

'70,000 must be honestly reassessed'

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila [Leadership News]
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila [Leadership News]
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Gbajabiamila said the Tinubu administration introduced the ₦70,000 minimum wage in 2024 after increasing it from ₦30,000 and reducing the statutory review cycle from five years to three years to ensure wages keep pace with changing economic conditions.

However, he admitted that economic realities have changed.

"The 70,000 wage, which was a milestone in 2024, must be honestly reassessed against today's realities," Gbajabiamila said.

He added that when the review process begins, the Federal Government will not treat organised labour as an opponent.

"I can confirm to you that when the time comes to begin the process of reviewing the national minimum wage, this administration will approach that endeavour not as an adversary of labour, but as a partner."

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He also urged labour unions to continue engaging the government through dialogue, saying cooperation would produce better outcomes for workers and the economy than confrontation.

Benson Upah
Benson Upah

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Acting General Secretary Benson Upah said workers can no longer survive on the current wage.

"The truth is that ₦ 70,000 is not sustainable under the present economic situation. Workers are under immense pressure."

The NLC said it intends to formally engage the Federal Government to begin negotiations for a new wage ahead of the 2026 review deadline. 

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READ ALSO: May Day 2026: NLC begins nationwide protest, demands ₦154,000 minimum wage

FG yet to announce a new minimum wage

Although the government has indicated that a review is due, it has not announced a new national minimum wage or approved any salary increase.

Under Nigeria's wage-setting process, any new minimum wage must first be negotiated between the Federal Government, organised labour and employers before a bill is transmitted to the National Assembly for approval and signed into law by the President. 

States already paying above ₦ 70,000

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Nigeria's N70k minimum wage insufficient amid steep poverty - US govt [THISDAYLIVE]
States already paying above ₦ 70,000

READ ALSO: ₦70k Minimum wage crisis: Nearly two years later, 20 Nigerian states are still not paying workers

Several state governments have already adopted minimum wages above the national benchmark.

Among them are:

  • Lagos – ₦85,000, with plans previously announced to move to N100,000.

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  • Rivers – ₦85,000.

  • Bayelsa, Enugu, Niger and Akwa Ibom – ₦80,000.

  • Imo – ₦104,000 following a recent wage review.

  • Ogun and Delta – ₦77,000.

  • Benue and Osun – ₦75,000. 

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What it means for Nigerian workers

Nigerian workers in red NLC vests waving flags during a May Day solidarity march.
Nigerian workers in red NLC vests waving flags during a May Day solidarity march.

The government's acknowledgement that the current wage no longer reflects economic realities is expected to strengthen labour's push for a higher national minimum wage.

However, workers should note that no increase has been approved yet. The review process is expected to involve negotiations between the Federal Government, labour unions and employers before any new figure is announced and implemented.

With inflation continuing to squeeze household incomes, the upcoming talks are likely to become one of the most closely watched labour negotiations in Nigeria this year. 

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CONTINUE READING: From ₦5,500 to ₦70,000: Nigeria's minimum wage since 1999 

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