World Bank-backed power programme expands electricity access, boosts regional energy trade in West Africa

Under the World Bank-backed initiative, over 4,000 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines now link 15 West African nations, laying the foundation for a unified electricity market

Under the World Bank-backed initiative, over 4,000 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines now link 15 West African nations, laying the foundation for a unified electricity market

The World Bank says its regional power programme has expanded electricity access to over three million people, strengthened cross-border power trade and improved electricity supply across West Africa.

More than 4,000 kilometres of transmission lines have been built, connecting 15 West African countries and enabling greater cross-border electricity trade.

Over three million people in six countries gained access to electricity between 2019 and 2025 through World Bank-supported power projects.

The programme has improved utility finances, created over 52,000 jobs and is preparing to launch a regional electricity market to reduce costs and improve power reliability.

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The World Bank says a major regional electricity programme is helping to improve power supply across West Africa, deepen cross-border electricity trade and expand access to electricity for millions of people in the region.

In a recent results brief, the bank said the West Africa Regional Power Integration and Electricity Access Programme has made significant progress in strengthening electricity networks across member countries of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), while also improving the financial health of power utilities and supporting economic growth.

According to the report, more than 4,000 kilometres of high-voltage transmission lines have been built to connect electricity grids across 15 West African countries, allowing power to flow between nations and helping to reduce the cost of electricity supply.

The West African Power Pool brings together Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. The initiative was established to create a unified regional electricity market and improve energy security across the sub-region.

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The World Bank noted that around eight per cent of electricity generated in the region is now traded across borders, moving closer to the European Commission's benchmark of between 10 and 12 per cent. The increased trade, it said, is helping countries access cheaper power sources while improving reliability for consumers.

Between 2019 and 2025, more than three million people across nations like Burkina Faso, Liberia, and Sierra Leone gained access to reliable electricity for the first time.

The report also revealed that more than three million people in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and The Gambia gained access to electricity between 2019 and 2025 through transmission and distribution projects supported under the programme.

Access to electricity remains one of the biggest development challenges in West Africa. Despite improvements in recent years, the World Bank estimates that millions of people across the region still lack reliable electricity, particularly in rural communities.

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Beyond expanding access, the programme has also improved the finances of several power utilities. Guinea-Bissau's national utility reportedly moved from a monthly deficit of about $1m to a positive financial position, while The Gambia's National Water and Electricity Company recorded cost savings of approximately 42 per cent and returned to profitability.

The bank said efforts are also underway to accelerate the development of a regional electricity market. The West African Power Pool and the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority are working to synchronise interconnected grids and expand power trading opportunities among member countries.

A key part of the next phase is the introduction of a Day-Ahead Market, which will allow utilities to buy electricity one day before delivery. The system is expected to lower procurement costs, improve planning and reduce power outages.

“The West Africa Regional Power Integration and Electricity Access Programme is delivering more affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity, helping create jobs, empowering women, and reducing climate impacts,” the World Bank stated.

The programme is being supported by several development finance institutions, including the African Development Bank, European Investment Bank, West African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and Agence Française de Développement.

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With roughly eight percent of generated electricity already traded across borders, the region is rapidly moving toward a synchronized, Day-Ahead regional market.

Major projects completed under the initiative include the Côte d’Ivoire-Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea transmission line, the Guinea-Guinea-Bissau-The Gambia-Senegal interconnection project and the Senegal-Mali power link. These projects have helped connect national electricity systems and facilitate energy exchange across borders.

The World Bank added that innovative shield-wire technology installed along some transmission corridors has enabled electricity connections for nearby communities, while complementary battery energy storage and last-mile electrification projects are helping extend access to underserved areas.

Highlighting the significance of the regional approach, High Commissioner of the Organisation for the Development of the Gambia River Basin, Demba Jallow, said: “A true pillar of sub-regional and regional integration and cooperation, the Gambia–Senegal interconnection pools the resources of four countries and three river basins to provide continuous, secure, and affordable electricity supply for all. It strengthens the financial viability of national electricity companies and supports the socio-economic development of communities, thus ensuring a sustainable, shared energy future.”

The program has generated over 52,000 direct and indirect jobs while deploying smart technologies to extend grid access to underserved communities.

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The report further stated that the programme has generated more than 52,000 direct and indirect jobs through the construction and operation of transmission infrastructure, creating opportunities in engineering, logistics, maintenance and project management.

Looking ahead, the World Bank said future efforts will focus on expanding electricity trade, completing regional grid synchronisation and rolling out new financing tools, including a liquidity enhancement revolving fund designed to improve payment reliability among utilities.