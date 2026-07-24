Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) smash a notorious four-man kidnapping gang in Port Harcourt following a swift intelligence-led operation ordered by Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) smash a notorious four-man kidnapping gang in Port Harcourt following a swift intelligence-led operation ordered by Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju

Police rescue woman kidnapped from her shop, arrest four suspected abductors in Rivers

Four suspected kidnappers have been arrested after allegedly abducting a woman from her shop in Rivers State. Police rescued the victim, recovered the gang's vehicle and are hunting two other suspects still on the run.

Four suspected kidnappers arrested over the abduction of a woman from her shop in Aluu, Rivers State.

The victim was rescued alive after police launched an intelligence-driven operation.

Police recovered the gang's operational white minibus, while the suspects reportedly confessed during interrogation.

Two other gang members are still on the run, with police saying efforts are ongoing to arrest them and recover their weapons.

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Kidnapping has continued to be one of the biggest security concerns in many parts of Nigeria, but this time, the Rivers State Police Command says it has scored a major win after arresting four suspected members of a kidnapping gang that allegedly abducted a woman from her shop in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

According to the police, the victim, identified simply as Mrs Ikechukwu, was attending to customers when armed men stormed her shop, kidnapped her and sped off in a white tinted minibus.

Thankfully, she has now been rescued.

The command said the operation started after the woman's husband, identified as Mr Ikechukwu, quickly alerted the police about the incident.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, ASP Blessing Agabe, said operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit immediately launched an intelligence-led operation on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju.

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ASP Blessing Agabe, briefs newsmen on the successful rescue of Mrs. Ikechukwu and reiterates Commissioner Olugbenga Adepoju's call for public cooperation and tip-offs to curb violent crime across the state.

"The Rivers State Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in its fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes with the arrest of four suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate, the safe rescue of the victim, and the recovery of the gang’s operational vehicle.

"The operation followed a report by Mr Ikechukwu, who informed the police that his wife, Mrs Ikechukwu, aged 35, was abducted by armed men on Saturday, 11th July, 2026, while attending to customers at her shop.

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"The kidnappers reportedly whisked her away in a white-tinted minibus.

"Acting swiftly on the report, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit, Rivers State, launched an intensive intelligence-driven investigation, following the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olugbenga Adepoju, and arrested the perpetrators of this crime," she said.

Police identified the four arrested suspects as Owhor Chinedu (42) from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Isioto Waribok (30) from Andoni LGA, Maduabuchi Emeka (34) from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, and Joe Karachi (28), also from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA.

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The police also recovered the white minibus allegedly used during the abduction.

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According to the command, the suspects admitted their involvement during interrogation.

The statement added: "Exhibits recovered include a white mini-bus used in carrying out the abduction.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that all four suspects have confessed to their individual roles in the crime.

The white tinted minibus used by the four-man gang to whisk away victim Mrs. Ikechukwu from her shop on July 11, 2026. The vehicle was recovered by police operatives as investigations expand to track down two fleeing accomplices.

"Efforts have been intensified to apprehend the two remaining members of the syndicate who are currently at large and to recover the firearms used during the operation."

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Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju assured residents that the command will continue to go after kidnappers and other violent criminals across the state.

He also appealed to members of the public to keep sharing useful information with security agencies, saying every credible tip-off will be treated confidentially and could help prevent more crimes.