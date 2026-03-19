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Pastor Adeboye’s Wife Shares How She Threw Away Her Jewelry Collection After Becoming Born Again Christian

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:22 - 19 March 2026
Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye
In a resurfaced interview, Pastor Folu Adeboye recounts throwing her jewellery collection into the Lagos Lagoon upon giving her life to Christ, and the faith journey that led to that moment.
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In a resurfaced interview from two years ago, Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye, wife of the Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has sparked fresh conversation online after recounting how she disposed of her jewellery collection in the Lagos Lagoon upon giving her life to Christ.

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The interview, which aired on Gold Maker TV's Behind the Success Story segment, saw Pastor Foluke open up about her faith journey, lifestyle, and the early days of her and her husband's conversion.

She described how the couple first encountered salvation while seeking healing for their sick child. A family member had brought a group of about 17 people to a church in Ebute Meta, Lagos, where miracles were reportedly taking place. What they met instead was a salvation message.

"One of the pastors said if you are healed and your problems are solved and you don't give your life to Christ, your soul will be lost," she recalled. "We looked at ourselves, we ran to the altar to give our lives."

It was a decision that changed everything. Shortly after, Pastor Adeboye was appointed General Overseer of the RCCG, a position he holds to this day.

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On the question of personal sacrifices, Pastor Foluke did not hesitate. She had already assembled a set of gold jewellery for a child who was under two years old at the time of their conversion. When the church's stance on adornment became clear, she made her choice.

"The moment we were born again, in RCCG, it was a taboo for you to have earrings. So everything, we dropped it in the lagoon," she said. A family friend suggested she could have passed the pieces to her mother to sell. Her response was firm: "Whatever is not good for me is not good for my mother."

The interview also touched on lighter ground as she described her husband's red flag as simply that "he doesn't like anything that is sinful."

Online reactions to the resurfaced clip have been predictably divided. Critics questioned why the jewellery wasn't sold and the proceeds given to those in need, a line of commentary that arrived right on schedule.

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For those moved by her account, however, the story remains what it is, a personal testament to conviction.

Read Next: Asake’s Mother Narrates How Singer Chose to Study at OAU Ife Over Travelling to the United Kingdom 

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