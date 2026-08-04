Davido says the respect he enjoys overseas is because of his status as a King in Nigeria

Davido says the respect he enjoys overseas is because of his status as a King in Nigeria

'I am respected abroad because they know I am the King in Nigeria' - Davido says on Western validation

Afrobeats superstar Davido reveals why he's particular about being relevant in Nigeria rather than focusing on chasing Western validation.

Davido says the respect he enjoys overseas is because of his status as a King in Nigeria.

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The Afrobeats superstar, who is one of the most famous musicians from Africa, emphasised the importance of connecting with the local audience.

Ahead of his latest album 'ORIADE', Davido stated that he will be returning to his Afrobeats roots.

In a recent Twitch stream with streamer Carter Efe, Davido, while encouraging the content creator and comedian to continue focusing on building in Nigeria, said that the respect he enjoys abroad is because of his status in Nigeria as a King.

"It's very important to take over your home...The Western validation is good and sweet, but they are looking at your motion here. The motion I have in Yankee (overseas) is because they know in Nigeria, I am the King," Davido said, narrating how his popularity in Nigeria impacts the respect he gets abroad.

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🚨 Davido speaks on not chasing western validation 🗣️



— "The motion I have in Yankee is because they know that here in Naija, I'm a king. When YG Marley came to Naija and spent two days with me, he said 'Why do you even come to America? If I had this type of motion somewhere, I… pic.twitter.com/MOrPwE2eXl — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) August 4, 2026

The multi-award-winning star narrated how the Jamaican Reggae star YG Marley was stunned by the sheer size of his popularity in Nigeria after visiting to shoot the video for their hit collaboration 'Awuke'.

Davido's encouragement to Carter Efe follows his inability to attend American streamer Kai Cenat's Streamers University due to his inability to secure an American visa. Efe had secured admission to attend the highly competitive workshop, which serves as a platform for budding streamers, but unfortunately couldn't make it to the United States due to President Trump's immigration policy, which has made travelling to the United States difficult for many from several countries, including Nigeria.

Nigerian streamer Carter Efe

Ahead of his recently released sixth album 'ORIADE,' Davido shared that he will be returning to his Afrobeats roots and crafting songs inspired by African indigenous music. The album, released on July 31, has 13 tracks and features a global lineup of talent, including Leon Thomas, Black Sherif, Aya Nakumara, Mayorkun, Fola, Llona, NO11, JAZZWRLD, and GL_Ceejay.

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Tracklist for Davido's sixth album 'ORIADE'

'ORIADE' is the first time a Davido album will not carry 17 songs, as his previous five albums have all maintained the same number of songs, marking a new era for the award-winning megastar whose 15-year-long career has established him as one of Afrobeats' greatest stars.