Music legend Darey Art Alade shares the magic of Glenmorangie in landmark Africa-focused campaign

The iconic Highland single malt invited Nigerian music icon Darey Art Alade to join a select group of leading African cultural voices in experiencing Scotland through creativity, craft and character.

Glenmorangie is making its biggest bet yet on African storytelling. The unveiling of their new pan-African campaign, Once Upon A Time in Scotland, which united three of the continent’s most relevant creative voices in the persons of Nigerian artist and creative executive Darey Art Alade, Kenyan actress Kate Kamau, and South African author Khaya Dlanga, takes audiences on an immersive journey into the brand’s 180-year home in Tain, Scotland.

Here, we see the rare instance of a global brand allowing African talents to tell their own stories through their own lens, landing at a moment when African creatives are already setting the pace in global culture.

The campaign speaks directly to three storylines and emerging trends that consumers are already following: Nigeria’s growing cultural influence on the global stage, the interest in local celebrities functioning as ambassadors of Nigerian identity, and the rising trend of international brands localising their approach to African audiences on African terms.

Darey Art Alade’s involvement, and the exclusive Lagos activation he hosted, made this a genuinely local angle on a global campaign. Glenmorangie’s most ambitious Africa-focused initiative to date follows the trio as they explore the people, landscapes and craft behind the Scottish whisky, captured across films, storytelling, and cultural conversations rolling out in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa from July to December 2026.

The campaign commenced with a series of intimate in-market experiences across Nairobi, Lagos, and Johannesburg, with Darey Art Alade hosting the Lagos edition. In Lagos, Nigeria, the premiere was launched with The Circle of Influence Dinner: Founders Edition, which brought together an exceptional group of trailblazers from across industries, including Deola Art Alade, Ugo Mozie, Ijeoma Balogun, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, Yhemo Lee, Osa Seven, Carrington Harris, Mark Smithson, Solomon Sonaiya, and several other founders and innovators who are shaping their respective fields.

“Going to Scotland felt like going to the source; meeting the people behind the craft and understanding the discipline, patience and intention that shape the finished experience,” said Darey Art Alade. “Whether you are making music, directing a production, building a platform or crafting whisky, character is shaped over time. The most meaningful work cannot be rushed.”

Darey Art Alade

“Africa’s creatives are defining the next era of storytelling,” added Derek Ruediger, Glenmorangie International Marketing & Commercial Director. “By inviting African voices to be at centre stage, we hope to bring greater relevance and interesting new perspectives on our brand stories to local audiences.”

With storytelling at its core, the campaign reflects Glenmorangie’s continued investment in meaningful cultural collaborations, creating new opportunities for African creatives to shape global conversations around craftsmanship, creativity, and luxury.