7 Collaborations & Joint Projects We Want to See in 2026

These are the collaborations and joint projects we are looking forward to in 2026

A look at seven collaborations we want to see in 2026, starting with overdue pairings to genre-crossing partnerships that the audience deserves to experience.

Collaborations are a game of hits and misses, but when it works, the result can be mindblowing. In Afrobeats, there’s a long list of collaborations that marked every era and capture the evolution of Nigerian music.

While these partnerships continue to be popular, some of the most desired pairings are yet to materialise. Surely, a lot of factors shape collaboration, and while creative compatibility is a priority, it’s often secondary to factors like relationship, access, and mutual benefits.

The factors have robbed us of some iconic collaborations, yet we remain dreamers, clutching on to the hope that 2026 might pave the way for these desirable partnerships. Here are 7 collaborations we want to see in 2026.

Rema × The Big Three (Davido, Wizkid, or Burna Boy)

Rema built a global career as a global superstar thanks to his versatility, range, and sheer ambition. While he boasts of some fine collaborations, the absence of one with either of the big 3 of Davido, Wizkid, or Burna Boy is noticeable to even the most passive Afrobeats fan.

While many would have expected that such a co-sign would have come earlier in Rema’s career, the chances seem slimmer, especially now that he’s boldly demanding a place next to the Big 3. Be that as it may, the thoughts of a Rema collaboration with either of the three is still a mouth-watering prospect, because the Rave Lorde has the creative range to match all of them.



The chances are slim, we know, but we dare to dream.

Davido X Kizz Daniel Joint Project

Davido and Kizz Daniel’s friendship has delivered hit songs that have us always wanting more. They know this, too, because they have teased the idea of a joint project.



While there’s no clarity on the state of the project and whether it would ever be released, the prospects of a joint tape between two of Afrobeats' finest hitmakers is one of our wishes in 2026.

Asake × Seyi Vibez

This is a little bit on the nose, right? Yeah, we know too. A collaboration between two of Afrobeats' hitmakers and Yoruba cultural flag bearers seems like the most obvious partnership, yet bringing this to reality can be surprisingly difficult.



However, their joint appearance on Olamide’s ‘99’ offers a glimpse of what a potential collaboration might look like, also suggesting they might be open to it.

Imagine a world where Asake brings his neo-Fuji sound curated for global ambition and refined taste, while Seyi Vibez brings his new school Apala sound shaped by street identity and hitmaking qualities. The result will be electric, and it could finally unite two fan bases. Read Also: Davido Confirms Chris Brown Joint Album & Europe-Africa Tour

Nigerian female stars Ayra Starr, Tems, Yemi Alade, Asa, Tiwa Savage

Collaboration From Female Stars

A lot has been said about how Nigerian female artists don’t collaborate. While these statement is often exaggerated with nuances dismissed, the easiest way to shut out the narrative is by more female stars getting into the studio and giving us gems.



Asa, Tems, Ayra Starr, Fave, Tiwa Savage, Qing Madi, Simi, Niniola, Teni, and more pairing up for songs would spice up the music scene and also strengthen the industry’s female base. Even Rihanna is asking for a Tems and Ayra Starr collaboration, so why won’t we?

Shoday X Fola Joint Project

Fola and Shoday defined 2025 with a run of hit songs that shaped social media trends, impacted the charts, and electrified the streets.

Fola’s melodies, shaped by his Yoruba tonal inflections and his emotive tale of rising above strive was a mainstay on the radio and screaming platforms, similar to Shoday’s vibrant Afropop flows that tell the story of his endless pursuit of love and pleasure.

The stars signed to Bella Shmurda’s Dagbana Republic recently released a single, ‘Paparazzi’, that combines their uniqueness to deliver an earworm that leaves us imagining what a full-length partnership could offer.

The Uzamas

2025 was the year The Uzamas announced their entrance into Nigerian music with Famous Pluto joining his brothers Shallipopi and ZerryDL.

Perhaps 2026 might also come bearing gifts in the form of a joint project from The Migwos, whose presence in Nigerian music highlights Shallipopi’s pioneering influence and the growing popularity of Afrobeats sounds shaped by Benin cultural and identity. Perhaps an EP to wet listeners' appetite and announce that there’s truly only one Uzama.

Cross-Generational Collaborations

Nigerian music history is filled with the contributions and impacts of different generations of stars who added their talent in crafting era-defining sounds and helping to give the ecosystem the mileage that has gradually gotten it to its current position.

In the past two years, Afrobeats has seen a rise in the exploration of classic materials. Tems reimagagination of Seyi Sodimu’s classic ‘Love Me Jeje’ won her a Grammy, the legendary music producer and executive ID Cabasa released an album filled with reimagined Afrobeats hits, and Adekunle Gold linked up with Tungba music legend Yinka Ayefele and Fuji icon Adewale Ayuba to create the hit single ‘Many People’.

In 2026, we would not only love to see the continuation of this trend but also an increase in collaborations across generations in a manner that pays homage to a rich history while shaping the future.