Advertisement

France's first lady Brigitte Macron slapped husband over messages to Iranian actress

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:17 - 14 May 2026
French first lady Brigitte Macron slapped husband over messages to Iranian actress
A new French political book claims Brigitte Macron confronted President Emmanuel Macron over alleged messages to Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani
Advertisement

  • A new book claims Brigitte Macron confronted Emmanuel Macron over alleged messages.

  • The controversy is linked to a viral Vietnam trip incident.

  • Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani was named in the report.

  • Macron’s camp and Farahani have reportedly denied wrongdoing.

Advertisement

A new political book in France has sparked fresh controversy around French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, after alleging that tensions erupted between the couple over messages sent to Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani.

The claims were contained in Un Couple (Presque) Parfait (“An Almost Perfect Couple”), a recently released book by French journalist Florian Tardif.

According to reports, the book alleges that Brigitte Macron became upset after discovering what was described as “steamy” exchanges between the French president and Farahani.

One of the alleged messages quoted in the report read: “I find you very beautiful.”

Advertisement
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron

The controversy has also revived discussions surrounding a viral 2025 incident during the Macrons’ visit to Vietnam, where Brigitte appeared to shove or slap the French president near the doorway of an aircraft before they both descended the stairs.

The footage quickly spread across social media at the time, leading to widespread speculation about tension between the couple.

The new book reportedly links that incident to disagreements over the alleged messages.

However, several parts of the story remain disputed.

Advertisement

Reports say the Élysée Palace previously dismissed the Vietnam moment as a playful or private interaction between the couple rather than a serious confrontation.

Associates of Brigitte Macron have also reportedly denied suggestions that she checks her husband’s phone, while Farahani herself has reportedly rejected claims of any inappropriate relationship with the French president.

Farahani, who left Iran years ago following restrictions imposed by Iranian authorities, is a globally recognised actress known for roles in films such as Body of Lies and Extraction.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron

The allegations have generated significant attention in French media because of the public fascination surrounding Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron’s marriage, which has remained heavily scrutinised throughout his presidency.

Advertisement

RELATED: Trump mocks Macron, claims French president’s wife “treats him extremely badly” while recalling Iran war support request

Brigitte Macron, who is older than the French president and was once his teacher, has frequently remained a subject of public debate and media attention both within France and internationally.

While the claims in the book continue to trend online, there has been no independent public evidence confirming any affair or inappropriate relationship between Macron and Farahani.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
It's official: Seyi Makinde declares for 2027 presidency at packed Ibadan rally
News
14.05.2026
It's official: Seyi Makinde declares for 2027 presidency at packed Ibadan rally
‘Leaked calls’ and old interviews: Social media debates singer Chike's role in Frank Edoho's marriage crash
Entertainment
14.05.2026
‘Leaked calls’ and old interviews: Social media debates singer Chike's role in Frank Edoho's marriage crash
2026 World Cup: After intense pressure, US drops $15,000 deposit requirements for foreign fans
News
14.05.2026
2026 World Cup: After intense pressure, US drops $15,000 deposit requirements for foreign fans
Nigeria to host the 2026 CAF Awards after Morocco’s four-year run
Entertainment
14.05.2026
Nigeria to host the 2026 CAF Awards after Morocco’s four-year run
White House says US and China have agreed that 'Iran can never have nuclear weapon'
News
14.05.2026
White House says US and China have agreed that 'Iran can never have nuclear weapon'
A male Nigerian doctor in a white coat showing medical data on a tablet to a female patient in a professional hospital setting.
Lifestyle
14.05.2026
5 deadliest and most common cancers in Nigeria (2026) and early symptoms many ignore until it’s too late 